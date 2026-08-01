Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Authorities release ransom notes in bid to find fresh leads

Authorities investigating the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, have released two purported ransom notes six months after her disappearance, hoping the messages will help identify those responsible.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Friday published copies of the emails, which investigators say were sent by the suspected kidnappers, Reuters reported. Officials believe the wording and writing style could provide clues that someone familiar with the author may recognise.

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The release accompanies a renewed appeal for information about a masked individual captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera shortly before she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home.



First note demanded $4 million The first email, dated February 2 -- a day after the 84-year-old was reported missing -- demanded a ransom of $4 million in bitcoin within three days. It warned that the amount would rise to $6 million if payment was not made by February 9 and threatened to kill Guthrie if the demands were ignored.

The message claimed there would be "no negotiation" and cautioned the family against involving law enforcement.

It also included details intended to prove authenticity, stating that Guthrie's wristwatch had been left at the foot of her bed and that a backyard floodlight had been damaged.

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Second message claimed she had died A second email, received on February 6 and addressed to the Guthrie family, alleged that Nancy Guthrie had died soon after being abducted.

The note claimed the kidnappers had not realised the seriousness of her health condition and suggested she had suffered a heart-related medical emergency. It further stated that she had been buried in a natural location before ending with an apology to the family.

Authorities have not confirmed the claims made in the emails.

Savannah Guthrie appeals for answers Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie posted another video on social media urging those responsible to reveal where her mother is.

She appealed to the kidnappers to "do the right thing" and tell the family where to look for Nancy Guthrie.

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The 84-year-old, who had limited mobility and was in frail health, was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson home. She was reported missing the following day after she failed to attend church, prompting a friend to alert her family.

When relatives arrived at the house, they found her missing while her wallet, mobile phone, hearing aids and medication had been left behind. Investigators later confirmed that blood found on the front porch belonged to her.

Investigators focus on masked suspect On February 10, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI released surveillance footage showing an armed individual wearing a ski mask tampering with Guthrie's doorbell camera shortly before the alleged abduction.

In its latest appeal, the sheriff's department said the unidentified man "knows what happened to Nancy" and urged anyone who recognises him to contact investigators.

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According to reports, the ransom notes contain distinctive word choices, sentence structure and phrasing that could help identify the author. Investigators believe someone close to the suspect may have noticed changes in behaviour, mood, daily routine or appearance around the time Nancy Guthrie disappeared.