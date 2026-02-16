Nancy Guthrie missing case: Was the 84-year-old woman's kidnapping a burglary gone wrong?

It's been over 15 days since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, went missing, with new details emerging every day. Investigators believe that the incident does not appear to be that of a kidnapping and is instead a botched burglary, Arizona's Family reported.

The report further adds that there is a widespread belief that Nancy Guthrie could still be alive. The development comes as Savannah Guthrie posted another video on her Instagram account, pleading with her mother's kidnapper to "do the right thing" and come forward. She added, “I wanted to come on … it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken and … I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

Further, the police officials are also awaiting DNA results from a Range Rover SUV that was found near Culver's parking lot, nearly two miles from Guthrie's home, after the authorities detained its driver for questioning, The New York Post reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also recently revealed that it has collected DNA from a glove that might have come from the suspect, who was supposedly armed and was seen in the doorbell camera footage, on the night that Guthrie was seen last. Reports later revealed that the DNA on the glove appeared to match that of the masked suspect.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: What we know so far Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January, following which she was reported missing. She was last seen at about 9:45 PM the previous evening, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Investigators are treating the case as a possible kidnapping, though few concrete leads have emerged so far.

The investigators got a breakthrough last week when the FBI released doorbell camera images, which showed a masked and armed man outside Guthrie's home on the morning of her disappearance. The suspect has been described as a man of average build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The suspect was reportedly carrying a black 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

In addition, authorities have received more than 30,000 tips related to the Guthrie case, the sheriff said, with several hundred law enforcement officers involved in the ongoing investigation, NBC News reported.

The NBC report, citing sources, said that officials are leaning away from considering the man whose home they searched on 13 February as a suspect and are also leaning away from a man named Carlos, who was stopped in a car last week. Further, they are also ruling out Guthrie's relatives as suspects. However, the report citing sources added that no one has been ruled out officially yet,