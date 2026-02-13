Nancy Guthrie missing case: Why is Tommaso Cioni making headlines? Here's what we know

It's been almost two weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from Arizona, US. The 84-year-old was last seen on 31 January at her residence before her disappearance. While the authorities are yet to trace the octogenarian, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who's married to Guthrie's daughter Annie, is now garnering attention.

On Thursday (local time), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel posted some new details regarding the case and increased the reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. In the post, FBI Phoenix also shared some details about the suspect, who is supposedly 5’9”-5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-litre ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. An image of a masked man was also shared by the department, further raising the speculations.

Also Read | Ozark Trail backpack searches spike after FBI update in Nancy Guthrie case

Is Cioni a suspect? While Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law has not been named as a suspect so far, he has been dragged into the centre of online speculations, with social media users now focusing on his height. The development comes after a News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, reported on the possibility of him being a suspect. While the authorities later rejected her claims, it was later revealed that Cioni was reportedly the last person to meet Nancy Guthrie before her disappearance. He reportedly dropped her home after she had dinner with Cioni's wife and her daughter, Annie.

With the FBI releasing an image of the suspect, many are wondering if the description mentioned matches Cioni. Several users on X started posting, ‘how tall is Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law' after the description was shared.

While one user, who is an investigative reporter, shared a picture of Cioni and wrote that he is much taller than the height mentioned by the federal agency, another user claimed, "It’s 1000% Tommaso Cioni. Same build and facial hair (beard & mustache). Male, between 5’10 - 6’0, 230lbs. Weight is held in his chest and torso. Thinner arms. Thick legs."

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: What we know so far According to a report in The Sunday Guardian, the doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie's house in Arizona was disabled at 1:47 AM. Nearly 40 minutes later, she went missing, with her pacemaker losing its Bluetooth connection to her mobile phone, hinting that she had been taken away from her residence.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie disappearance day 12: Key FAQs and what we know so far

According to NBC News, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department executed a search at a property in Rio Rico on Tuesday evening and detained a man. Rio Rico is a community located 60 miles south of Tucson. On Thursday (local time), the sheriff said that they found blood on the porch outside her house, which tested positive for her DNA. However, officials declined to say whether there were signs of forced entry at her residence.

In the last week, at least three media outlets received possible ransom notes referencing Guthrie.