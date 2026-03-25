Nancy Guthrie missing case update: ‘Family in agony, she needs to come home,' says Savannah Guthrie in first interview

Nearly two months after Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother went missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday (local time), the NBC's "Today" show co-host has opened up about the agony that the Guthrie family is going through.

Speaking to NBC, Savannah Guthrie said, "Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable." Savannah, who was clearly crying and disturbed in the interview, went on to say, “And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

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Nancy Guthrie missing case Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on 1 February from her residence after she failed to attend a virtual church service at a friend's house, officials said. The 84-year-old was last seen the night before at 9:45 PM, after she had dinner with her daughter, Annie Guthrie.

Ever since Guthrie has been missing, the authorities have described this as a case of possible abduction or kidnapping; however, clues have been scarce. In the seven-week-long investigation, the only breakthrough was the discovery of a masked man, who was seen outside Guthrie's home and has been considered a possible suspect. The armed masked man was seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera.

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Here's what has happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie case: Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued an "important notice" regarding the Nancy Guthrie missing case, Parade reported. Nanos warned the public regarding potential scams and misleading activity connected to the investigation.

Ever since Guthrie went missing, there were speculations over her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni's, involvement in her disappearance, since he and his wife were the last two people who met the 84-year-old a day before. While the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department did not declare him a suspect, he has been subjected to intense scrutiny. 2. The Guthrie family announced a reward of one million dollars if the information led to the recovery of their mother. The reward was in addition to the FBI's $50,000.

3. Forensic testing also revealed that Nancy Guthrie's blood was found on the porch of her home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that investigators may use genetic genealogy to identify the source of unknown DNA recovered from her house.

4. The Guthrie family has also cleared polygraph tests with authorities giving them a clean-chit. According to a former homicide detective, there is a possibility of more than one person being involved in Guthrie's abduction or kidnapping, who claimed that such crimes are rarely put together by a single person.

5. Pima County Sheriff Nanos has also been facing backlash over his handling of the investigation, with media reports suggesting that he is likely to lose his job.