Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: FBI reaches out to Mexico as new ransom demand surfaces, what we know so far

The investigation into the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US television anchor Savannah Guthrie, has widened beyond the United States, with the FBI reaching out to Mexican law enforcement amid growing concern over her whereabouts.

The FBI has contacted federal authorities in Mexico to alert police agencies and coordinate information-sharing, as investigators explore the possibility that Guthrie may have been taken across the US–Mexico border. Officials, however, emphasise that there is currently no concrete evidence confirming such a move, TMZ reported.

Authorities believe it is unlikely that Guthrie was transported across the border immediately after her abduction. Border Patrol surveillance systems, camera footage and electronic records have been reviewed, but no definitive trace has been found. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that she could have been moved at a later stage, noting that illegal crossings can occur without detection.

New Ransom Demand Under Scrutiny The expanded international outreach comes as a new ransom demand linked to the case has surfaced. TMZ reported that it received an email outlining a fresh ransom request, allegedly connected to Guthrie’s kidnapping.

Unlike an earlier demand that reportedly sought around $6 million, the latest message involves a different cryptocurrency and a separate digital wallet address. The email reportedly contains explicit threats describing consequences if the ransom is not paid. the media outlet said it has passed the communication on to the FBI and is withholding specific details to avoid compromising the investigation.

Federal authorities have warned that individuals attempting to exploit the case by issuing fake ransom demands could face severe legal consequences, including lengthy prison sentences.

DNA Evidence Found At Arizona Home In a parallel development, investigators have confirmed the discovery of biological evidence at Guthrie’s home in Arizona that does not appear to belong to her. The material was recovered during a subsequent, detailed search of her residence in the Catalina Foothills area, more than two weeks after the kidnapping.

Officials have not disclosed the nature of the evidence, the precise timing of its discovery, or whether it has been fully analysed or shared with federal forensic databases. Authorities have cited the ongoing nature of the investigation in declining to release further information.

“We believe that we may have some DNA there that could be linked to a suspect,” Chris Nanos, the sheriff of Pima County, said during a televised interview. He added that forensic analysis is a complex process and does not immediately produce results.

The sheriff’s department later confirmed that the DNA evidence is “part of the active investigation,” while declining to comment on how many profiles were recovered or what stage the testing has reached.

Earlier Leads Yield No Breakthroughs The new forensic findings follow earlier investigative efforts that have so far failed to produce clear leads. DNA testing conducted on a black glove found around two hours away from Guthrie’s home did not return any matches in the US federal DNA database.

Investigators have also contacted gun retailers in the Tucson area after identifying the type of holster worn by the suspected kidnapper. A list of recent purchasers was reviewed, but no relevant leads emerged.

In addition, an FBI team is reportedly working with major retailers, including Walmart, to trace items believed to have been worn or used by the suspect. These efforts, too, have not yet resulted in a breakthrough.

A Case With Few Answers Nancy Guthrie was reported kidnapped more than two weeks ago, and her whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the abduction, possible motives, or whether the ransom demands are believed to be genuine.

Law enforcement officials say they are continuing to pursue every available lead, describing their approach as “shaking the trees” in hopes of uncovering new information.