Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens: A ransom note allegedly apologized for her death

A disturbing new report has revealed that one of the ransom notes sent to the family of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie allegedly included an apology from her purported abductor for accidentally killing her, raising fresh questions in a case that has gripped the United States for months.

Chilling email sent to family According to a report by Air Mail, a February 6 email sent to TMZ was traced to the same IP address as earlier ransom communications linked to the disappearance of Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Sources familiar with the investigation told the outlet that the message contained detailed information about the night Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, including descriptions of what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Investigators reportedly viewed those details as evidence that the sender may have had direct knowledge of the case.

Initial ransom demand The alleged kidnapper first contacted the family through a February 2 ransom note demanding $4 million in bitcoin.

According to the report, the message claimed that Guthrie was "safe but scared" and outlined terms for a possible exchange.

The specificity of the communication reportedly convinced investigators that the messages were more likely to have come from someone involved in the disappearance rather than from an online hoaxer.

Note reportedly claimed victim had died The case took a darker turn with the February 6 message.

The report said the email opened with what was described as a rambling apology for Guthrie's accidental death.

The sender allegedly suggested that Guthrie's body could be returned to her family in exchange for payment, though no specific amount was mentioned.

Authorities reportedly viewed the communication as a significant development, shifting the investigation's focus from a kidnapping case to a potential homicide inquiry.

Family's emotional public appeal The day after the alleged email was received, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, posted a brief video message on Instagram.

In the video, the siblings appeared to address the individual behind the communications directly.

"We received your message and understand," Savannah Guthrie said.

She then appealed for the return of their mother, saying the family was willing to pay in order to bring her home.

Missing since February Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, when authorities believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson.

Since her disappearance, multiple ransom messages have reportedly been sent to her family and media organisations, including TMZ.

Despite months of investigation, authorities have not announced any arrests, identified a suspect, or disclosed any major breakthroughs in the case.

Investigation continues Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Guthrie's disappearance and the authenticity of the ransom communications.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the contents of the reported emails, and no new leads have been announced.