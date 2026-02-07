Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Search enters day 7 — SUV seized, FBI probes new messages, Trump hints at ‘strong' clues

The apparent abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, entered its seventh day on Saturday (February 7) with major new developments — including the seizure of a vehicle from her home, fresh scrutiny of possible ransom messages and President Donald Trump suggesting investigators may be closing in on answers.

Advertisement

Update 1: Police seize SUV from Guthrie’s home Law enforcement agents confiscated a Blue Subaru SUV from inside the garage of Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home north of Tucson on Friday after receiving a tip from a neighbor.

A tow truck removed the SUV — believed to belong to Guthrie — and escorted it to an impound lot near the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, Fox News reported.

Update 2: FBI agents search roof, remove wired device FBI agents inspected the roof of Guthrie's home before removing what was believed to be a wired camera device, according to Fox News.

A neighbor, Laura Gargano, said she alerted police after noticing the roof appeared unusually clean compared to surrounding homes.

Update 3: Second message sent to news outlet under investigation Authorities confirmed they are examining a second message possibly connected to the case that was sent to Arizona-based KOLD 13 News at 11:45 a.m. local time on Friday.

Advertisement

“The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie,” officials said in a joint statement. “Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity.”

Update 4: Trump hints at ‘strong’ clues President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (February 6) that investigators may be close to identifying what happened to Guthrie.

Advertisement

“I think we are doing very well,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “We have some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

Pressed on whether authorities had identified a suspect, Trump replied, “Yeah. Could be definitive,” adding, “A lot has taken place in the last couple of hours.”

Update 5: Man accused of fake ransom texts appears in court A Los Angeles man accused of attempting to scam the Guthrie family with bogus ransom messages was criticized by prosecutors in court.

Derrick Callella, 42, was described as “an opportunist who learned of a family with horrific trauma and saw that as an opportunity for personal gain.”

Callella allegedly sent fake ransom texts demanding bitcoin to Guthrie’s daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. He has not entered a plea and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Advertisement

Federal authorities stressed his alleged messages are not connected to earlier ransom demands sent to media outlets seeking millions of dollars for Guthrie’s return.

Update 6: Sheriff frustrated by missing doorbell footage Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators were frustrated after learning Guthrie’s doorbell camera could not provide usable footage.