Nancy Guthrie latest update: Trump highlights ‘progress' in case, Tommaso Cioni's height sparks debate — details here

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) spoke out about why the FBI has not fully taken over the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, saying that while the case was initially local, some progress has been made since the federal agency became involved, according to Fox News.

Trump noted that some progress has been made, the report stated.

Trump said, “It was a local case originally. They didn’t want to let go, which is fine… But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, progress has been made.”

Since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, the FBI has received over 13,000 tips, while the local sheriff’s department has handled at least 18,000 calls, according to reports.

The FBI stated on X Thursday that “every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and actionable information by law enforcement” and emphasized that the effort is a 24-hour operation. The agency also said it will not provide further details about the tips received, AP reported.

Is Annie Guthrie arrested? No, Annie Guthrie has not been arrested. However, on Wednesday, FBI agents worked at Nancy Guthrie’s home under the desert sun, carrying water bottles to cope with the heat. They also spread out into the surrounding neighbourhood, going door to door and searching through cacti, brush, and rocky terrain, AP reported.

“They were just asking some general questions wondering if there was anything, any information we could shed on the Nancy Guthrie issue. Wanted to look around the property and after that, cameras and such," Ann Adams, a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie's oldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

FBI Phoenix releases new details about suspect Meanwhile, the FBI Phoenix office recently released new information from doorbell camera footage of the masked suspect at Guthrie’s home.

FBI Phoenix wrote on X, “Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case,” FBI Phoenix added.

Tommaso Cioni's height sparks debate Soon after the FBI released details about the suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, many online wondered, “How tall is Guthrie’s son-in-law?”

An independent reporter suggested that Cioni is significantly taller than the 5’9”–5’10” height range provided by the agency.

Is Tommaso Cioni a suspect? Although Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law has not been officially named as a suspect, he has become a focal point of online speculation, with social media users now scrutinising his height.

Authorities have confirmed that Nancy Guthrie was abducted against her will and has been missing since February 1. They noted that she relies on several medications, raising concerns that her life could be at risk without them.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have expressed willingness to pay a ransom. However, it remains unclear whether the ransom notes, which included deadlines that have already passed, were genuine.

Amid nationwide attention on her disappearance, Savannah Guthrie shared a vintage home video on Instagram Thursday showing her mother with two children holding pink flowers, captioning it: “We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

(With inputs from agencies)