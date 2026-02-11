Nancy Guthrie-linked Bitcoin ransom account starts showing activity; $152 transferred

Nancy Guthrie latest news: The Bitcoin account associated with NBC News Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie's expired ransom started to show activity on Tuesday evening, The New York Post reported.

The deadline to pay the Bitcoin ransom demanded by the alleged kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie has passed on 9 February, Monday.

A day and a half later on Tuesday, a Bitcoin amount of about $152 appeared in the account's publicly viewable logs, as per The New York Post. The money apparently got deposited after a single transaction was made.

The cash value came from the .0022 Bitcoin was transferred to the account.

It is not clear where the money came from or who transferred it. Anyone with access to the $6 million Bitcoin ransom note would have been able to wire the amount to the account, as per the report.

Two days into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, several media outlets including TMZ and KOLD received ransom letters, reportedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin to let her go.

The initial demand was for $4 million Bitcoin, before it was increased to $6 million, as per some media outlets.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie investigation: Surveillance photos of potential subject released

FBI releases pictures of masked suspect The FBI on Tuesday for the first time released images of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. A masked person with a handgun holster was caught on camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door the night she disappeared, the images show, offering the first breakthrough in a case that has stirred the United States for over a week.

The suspect wears a backpack and a ski mask and can be seen in one of the videos tilting their head down and away from a doorbell camera while as he approached an archway at the home of the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

The footage shows the person holding a flashlight in their mouth and trying to cover the camera with a gloved hand and part of a plant ripped from Nancy Guthrie's yard.

The videos — less than a combined minute in length — gave investigators and the public their first glimpse of who was outside Nancy Guthrie's home just outside Tucson, but the images did not show what happened to her or help determine whether the 84-year-old is still alive.