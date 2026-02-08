Nancy Guthrie missing case: Blood on door, ransom note, daughter Savannah's ‘payment' offer — What we know so far

A week after Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen, authorities continue to search for her.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31 when she was dropped off at her Tucson home by her daughter Annie and son-in-law. The following morning, she failed to attend church, prompting relatives to check on her around noon February 1, only to find her missing.

Investigators say her video doorbell and pacemaker app disconnected overnight, and while the doorbell detected movement around 2 a.m., any recorded footage was not saved. Blood found on the front steps of her home was later confirmed to be hers.

Health concerns Authorities have stressed that Nancy Guthrie is in poor health and without vital medication.

“We believe Nancy is still out there,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on February 5.

“She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” Savannah Guthrie added in a family video.

Savannah's appeals and videos Daughter Savannah has posted multiple videos appealing for her safe return.

In a February 4 video, Savannah said:

“As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

“We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Ransom notes and investigation The FBI is investigating multiple ransom notes sent to media outlets, including KOLD and TMZ, that allegedly demanded millions in Bitcoin. The notes included specific details about Nancy Guthrie’s Apple Watch and clothing the night of her disappearance, with deadlines set for February 5 and February 9.

Law enforcement and reward Authorities continue to search the area around her home, including towing an SUV off the property on February 6 and placing evidence markers.

The FBI has offered up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s safe return or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

No suspects have been publicly identified in connection with her disappearance. However, after police debunked an "imposter" ransom demand, a man in Southern California, Derrick Callella, was arrested Feb. 5 on federal charges related to transmitting a false ransom demand.

Public assistance urged Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact 911 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Motive still unknown Sheriff Nanos said investigators have not determined why Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted: