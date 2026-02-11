Nancy Guthrie missing case: Heavy police presence near daughter Annie Guthrie's house, SWAT vehicles spotted

There is increasing police presence near the residence of Annie Guthrie amid ongoing investigations into the disappearance of her mother, 84-year Nancy Guthrie.

Two armoured SWAT vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were seen on Annie Guthrie's street on Tuesday evening, around 6 pm local time, New York Post reported, amid increasing police presence in the area.

Additional FBI agents also swarmed the area, with at least 10 seen fanning throughout the neighborhood.

The SWAT armored vehicles departed the Pima County Sheriff’s parking lot Tuesday evening, Fox News also said.

The sheriff's department also appeared to deploy Bomb Squad and Command Center vehicles, the news outlet said.

One man detained Separately, a man was detained for questioning by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, ABC News reported citing law enforcement sources.

The source stated that the person was detained at a site south of Tucson, and authorities are planning to search a property linked to them.