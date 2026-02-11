Nancy Guthrie missing case: Internet launches its own hunt after doorbell footage release

As investigators work to trace 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the internet has launched an investigation of its own. Nancy Guthrie, mother of US television host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing despite major developments in the case this week. Late Tuesday, authorities detained a person for questioning and executed a search warrant at a home in Rio Rico, Arizona — about 60 miles south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border.

Yet even as law enforcement continues its work, online users have been attempting to decode grainy surveillance footage and piecing together theories — often based on incomplete or unverified information.

Advertisement

Internet sleuths analyse footage Earlier, the FBI released doorbell camera video from outside Nancy Guthrie’s home taken the night she vanished. The footage showed a masked, armed individual near her front door. According to CNN, engineers at Google — which owns Nest — helped recover the data after several days.

Following the release, social media users began enhancing still images and circulating their own interpretations.

“Did some AI image enhancing, since the FBI is taking their good ol time with image releases. Nancy Guthrie's Nest Cam captured grainy nightvision shots, I tried doing some colorization and enhancing, you can see his eye shape has a unique distinction, facial hair too,” one user wrote on X.

Another added, “There are more people looking at the bandmate and unless there are modifications to the ski-mask views we are very close to a familial or genetic match OR COMPLETELY NOT SO. With so many desperate to help it may be mistaken identity. I am an amateur.”

Other posts speculated about possible suspects and movements on the ground. “There are unconfirmed reports the POI detained regarding the Nancy Guthrie disappearance was detained in Rio Rico, south of Tucson,” one user wrote.

“You can clearly see the goatee and mustache here..also gives a good shot of the shape of face etc ..Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper,” another claimed.

Some posts also linked a reported helicopter landing in Rio Rico to the case: “One person is reportedly in custody. A medical helicopter landed in Rio Rico near the questioning site and is now en route back to Tucson. Her current status remains unconfirmed. Seeking official verification now,” a user wrote.

Others focused on the scene itself. “I'm not familiar with Arizona homes, but does Nancy Guthrie's roof look freshly painted? Just thinking about any workers who might've worked on the roof in recent months, especially given the camera they found up there. Just sayin,” another post read.

Advertisement

What authorities have confirmed According to CNN, law enforcement detained a person during a traffic stop about an hour south of Tucson. The individual was taken in for questioning based on investigative leads but has not been charged. Officials have not confirmed whether the detained person is the same individual seen in the FBI’s surveillance footage.

Separately, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is examining “persons of interest” and proceeding through a process of elimination.

Authorities are also executing a search warrant at a home in Rio Rico, where a road has been closed during the operation. A woman at the scene told CNN it was her home being searched and that investigators were looking into her son-in-law, whom she said “he had nothing to do with (the case).” Officials are also searching a vehicle in the area.

Advertisement

Despite these developments, a law enforcement source told CNN that Nancy Guthrie has not yet been located.