Nancy Guthrie missing case: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reveals significance of 11 January; here's what he said

A week after it emerged that investigators in the Nancy Guthrie case were seeking footage from two specific dates: 11 January and 24 January, a new NBC report, citing Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, has now shed light on why those dates matter.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today show, has been missing since 1 February from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The search for the 84-year-old has now entered its eighth week, with authorities yet to find a major lead.

On 18 March, residents living near Guthrie’s house told NBC that investigators had gone door-to-door, asking about particular dates. These included the weekend she disappeared and 11 January, a day roughly 20 days before officials suspect she may have been forcibly taken from her home.

Notably, Savannah Guthrie and her family had also flagged 11 January while appealing for public assistance. In their statement, the family urged people to think back carefully, especially to the key timeline of 31 January and the early hours of 1 February, along with the late evening of 11 January.

Pima County Sheriff on the relevance of 11 January Addressing NBC about why 11 January is significant, Nanos said on Monday (local time) that Google had initially indicated that a surveillance image showing a masked individual at the front door may have been captured on that date. The image was believed to have come from a camera installed at Guthrie’s home. However, he clarified that the company later withdrew that assertion, explaining that the date had only been suggested as a possibility before being reconsidered.

Google retracts claim? According to Nanos, Google later informed investigators that it could not definitively confirm whether the footage was recorded on that specific date. He added that it remains uncertain whether the individual seen in the image may have visited the home before the night of Guthrie’s disappearance.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case update: Body discovered in Tucson as police suspect foul play

Guthrie’s family renews appeal for help On 21 March, the Guthrie family issued another public appeal, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. They encouraged people to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI if they had any details that could assist the investigation.

The family stressed the need for the community to revisit anything that might seem minor, including camera recordings, written notes, messages, observations, or conversations, pointing out that even the smallest detail could prove crucial in solving the case.

They expressed that the absence of their mother continues to weigh heavily on them, saying they cannot find peace or begin to grieve until she is brought home. Their focus, they added, remains entirely on locating her so they can properly honour her life.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have also increased the reward for information leading to her recovery to one million dollars, adding to the amount already offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).