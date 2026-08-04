Nancy Guthrie missing case: Pima County Sheriff's remarks on ransom notes under scanner after officials released two

More than six months have passed since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Last week, investigators probing her disappearance released two ransom notes in the hope that the messages would help identify those responsible. However, one of the notes appeared to contradict comments made by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos during an interview the previous day.

Advertisement

Nanos, in an interview with CBS News on July 30, said, "I have nothing to indicate she's dead," and added, "I don't have a body. I don't have a burial site. I don't have any note." However, investigators released two ransom notes on July 31. The Pima County Sheriff said the notes were made public in the hope that someone would recognise the sender's potentially distinctive wording and help identify the people responsible, as the investigation has yielded few leads.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Ransom notes released to find fresh leads

What did the notes reveal? According to the report, the two purported ransom notes were sent to the local CBS station in Tucson in February, days after Guthrie was abducted from her home.

The first note came a day after the 84-year-old was reported missing and opened with, "Hello Savannah, we have your mother." The sender demanded a $4 million ransom to be paid in bitcoin and promised to return Guthrie to a "safe drop-off location" in Tucson within 12 hours of the ransom's deposit. The note also included details about Nancy Guthrie's white Apple Watch and the floodlights on her back porch, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take it seriously.

Advertisement

The second note, which came just four days later, reportedly said, "We never intended to hurt her; that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related. She is buried in nature now."

It was previously reported that investigators believed both notes were sent from the same masked IP address, and authorities were unable to determine the identity of the sender.

Former FBI agents question timing of releasing ransom notes Lance Leising, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told CBS News that while releasing the ransom notes was a great thing to do, as it helps bring in more tips from the public, "However, so late in the case and after a period of time where they have had no communication with the public, it just seems that the media strategy here is a little haphazard."

Advertisement

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Investigators say note claiming she died came from abductors

He added that such a long delay in releasing the notes could be due to questions about their authenticity. Leising went on to say, "I'm sure, and maybe even to this day, they're not 100% sure if these notes are legitimate," and added, "I mean, they've already arrested and charged people for sending hoax and fake notes in."

Another retired FBI supervisory special agent, Jason Pack, noted that the second note dropped the ransom demand. On July 31, Pack said, "The money is simply gone," and added, "No demand. No offer to sell a location. Nothing. People motivated by money do not walk away from $4 million when the plan falls apart. They try to salvage something. This writer asked for nothing at all."

Advertisement

Savannah releases another video, renews appeal for missing mother The ransom notes were released days after Savannah posted another video on her social media account, stating that her family is living in an "unending nightmare." She urged anyone who might recognize the writing in the ransom notes to come forward.

In the video released last week, the journalist renewed her appeal, asking someone to share leads with the family as her mother had been missing for six months. Pleading with the kidnappers, she said, "Tell us where to look for her." She added, "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing."

Advertisement

As investigators continue to pursue limited leads, authorities hope the release of the ransom notes will generate fresh information in the months-old case.