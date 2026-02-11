Potential break in Nancy Guthrie case? Cops detain man during DoorDash delivery, home in Rio Rico searched — details

Nancy Guthrie missing: Law enforcement officials have made some progress in the case of US journalist Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is missing for close to two weeks now. Deputies from the Pima County sheriff's department and FBI officials on 10 February detained a man in the case, according to reports.

According to an AP report, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson on 10 February.

The police in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said that the person was detained at a site south of Tucson (Arizona, USA), where Nancy Guthrie lived. But gave no other information.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports state a home in Rio Rico was searched, with a woman claiming to be the detained man's mother-in-law stating that he was picked up by officials during a DoorDash delivery.

Here's are all the top things we know about this person of interest (POI): Do we know the detained man's name? US news channel CNN reported that a woman claiming to be the detained man's mother-in-law identified him as Carlos Palazuelos. Speaking to CNN outside her home in Rio Rico, Arizona, she denied any involvement from her son-in-law and herself in the Nancy Guthrie case.

“There’s nobody in the house. I don’t know what’s going on. They’re investigating my son-in-law. (He) is a good man, good father, has no criminal record and wouldn't do anything like this”.

She added that the search came following a tip to police that the missing woman was at their house. “We don't know her. I don’t know who she is. They said they gave a tip that she was in my house. And I told them, “You can go in and search the house. There's nobody there.” They're invading my property, taking a lot of pictures.”

Speaking to NewsNation, the woman, identified as Josefina added, “My daughter and he, and the kids, my grandkids, were doing DoorDash when they got stopped here.”

Neither the police nor the FBI have officially confirmed the identity of the detained person.

Detained man tried to flee to Mexico? According to a report by the New York Post citing sources, the person of interest was detained by cops for questioning while headed toward the United States-Mexico border. They added that the man was pursued and stopped at a tiny border community some 95 km south of Nancy Guthrie's home and around 14 km from the US-Mexico border.

The sources however could not confirm if the man was trying to flee to Mexico and did not give details on his identity, the report added.

House search in Rio Rico court authorised? ABC and NBC News reported that authorities were reportedly planning to search a property linked to the detained person. In a post on X, Fox News reported that vehicles from the Santa Cruz sheriff's department were spotted outside a residence in Rio Rico in Arizona on 10 February.

Other local accounts also claimed that the FBI and police are conducting a “court-authorised” search on a property in Rio Rico.

However, at present all this remains speculation. Neither the police nor the FBI have officially confirmed these reports.

FBI releases surveillance footage of potential suspect Notably, the FBI released surveillance images of a potential suspect in the probe on X, with FBI Director Kash Patel stating that federal investigators and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have spent the past eight days working with private sector partners to recover missing or corrupted footage from Guthrie’s home.

He also released two videos showing a potential subject linked to the case. The release media showed a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack at Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance and appeared to be tampering with the home’s security camera.