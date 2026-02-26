Nancy Guthrie missing case probe hits dead end? FBI conducts one more search at her home as no suspects identified

The Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) agents arrived at US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home on Wednesday morning and remained there for over two hours at the million-dollar property, performing an additional search for evidence before determining if her family can go back home, according to The New York Post citing sources.

Investigators were likely searching for any remaining evidence that might have been missed before allowing the Guthrie family to return to the home, sources informed The Post.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after her family dropped her off at her Tucson-area home following a meal together. She was reported missing by relatives the next day. However, the suspects still not have been identified.

Sources told ABC News last week that the investigation was gradually transitioning to a smaller, long-term task force approach after authorities’ main leads failed to produce results. However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Post separately that between 300 and 400 personnel remain designated to the case and that staffing levels have not changed since the probe began.

‘She may already be gone’ Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie said her family was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her Arizona home. Savannah mentioned on Tuesday that her family was still holding out for a miracle and hopes her mother will be found alive, but she also acknowledged that they realise it might be too late.

In an Instagram post, Savannah stated, “She may already be gone. She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven.”

Porch camera footage released two weeks ago showing a man wearing gloves and carrying a backpack outside Nancy Guthrie’s home provided investigators with their first significant lead, but it has also sparked widespread speculation.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department said it is aware of inconsistencies in the images released of the masked individual, particularly regarding whether the person was shown with or without a backpack.

“There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative," the department mentioned, as per AP.

Sheriff Chris Nanos made it clear last week that members of Guthrie’s family, including her siblings and their spouses, are not considered suspects.

Although the sheriff urged the public not to conduct independent searches, volunteers have continued their efforts. A small group said they discovered a black backpack on Sunday, but it did not match the brand seen in FBI-released surveillance footage showing a masked individual at Guthrie’s home on the night she vanished.