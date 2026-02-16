Nancy Guthrie missing case: Savannah has strong message for kidnappers, says it's ‘never too late to do right thing'

Nancy Guthrie missing case: Daughter Savannah, 54, co-anchor of the popular NBC News morning show “Today", shared a strong message for kidnappers, stating it's “never too late to do the right thing” even after two weeks of her mother's disappearance. She said she is still hopeful.

She took to Instagram and said, “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

“And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she added.

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day.

Savannah has shared numerous videos, along with her brother Camron Guthrie and sister Annie Guthrie, requesting for their mother's return urging for the public's assistance in tackling the case. Ine one of the videos, they also showed readiness to meet ransom demands.

Investigators said her blood was discovered on the front porch. Alleged ransom notes were sent to media organisations, but two payment deadlines have already come and gone.

They have recovered a DNA sample from a glove discovered near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona residence that appears to match the gloves worn by a masked prowler captured on doorbell camera footage prior to her abduction two weeks ago, the FBI said Sunday.

According to the agency, the analysis of the glove could produce what forensic specialists refer to as a "hit" as soon as Monday once a nationwide database search of the DNA sample is completed.

The FBI stated that preliminary results from a private crime lab in Florida were delivered on Saturday. As of Sunday, those findings were pending "quality control and official confirmation" before being submitted for comparison against known DNA profiles from individuals and crime scenes maintained in the national database.

Meanwhile, officials have voiced serious concerns about her well-being, noting that she depends on essential daily medication. According to sheriff’s dispatcher audio from Broadcastify, she has a pacemaker and a history of high blood pressure and heart problems.

Acting under a federal court-authorised warrant tied to the Guthrie case, sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents searched a second residence Friday night in an upscale neighborhood less than two miles from her home, officials confirmed over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The sheriff’s office added that an individual was questioned during a related traffic stop that same evening, though no arrests were made in connection with either event. The suspected abduction has generated significant media coverage, along with messages of sympathy and backing from President Donald Trump.