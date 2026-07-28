Nancy Guthrie missing case: Savannah releases another video, says family living in ‘unending nightmare'; what we know

Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC's "Today" show, has once again released a video on Monday (local time), seeking the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on February 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

In her video, Savannah says that her family is living through an unending nightmare that began roughly six months ago. She pleaded with the kidnappers and said, “Tell us where to look for her.”

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The video released on Monday is the latest public plea from the journalist, whose mother was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Savannah added that her family will never stop looking for their mother.

Also Read | Savannah fights back tears after note claimed Nancy Guthrie was dead

She added, "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing."

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Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Here's what we know Authorities believe that Nancy was kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will on February 1. They found blood near the front doorstep of her home just outside Tucson, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later released surveillance footage that showed a masked man on the porch that night.

In the weeks after she vanished, search teams and volunteers combed the nearby desert terrain, marked by cacti, bushes, and boulders. Additionally, a volunteer group recently looked for her body near the Arizona-Mexico border. While authorities did not reveal how many purported ransom demands were made following her disappearance, three news organizations reported receiving ransom notes on several occasions and turned them over to investigators.

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The FBI ruled out some of these ransom notes as nothing more than extortion attempts, but said that it is still evaluating others that could be legitimate.

Also Read | TMZ boss says FBI 'ghosted' TMZ over Nancy Guthrie lead

Last month, news organization TMZ reportedly received an email that suggested the sender knows the identities of Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers. The development came days after investigators probing the case concluded that the ransom note claiming she had died came from her abductors. In the last email received by TMZ, the sender claimed to have a video of the "main guy," along with the 84-year-old, on the day she died. The outlet said it confirmed that the latest email originated from the same sender as the previous messages, citing the use of the same alias and the identical Bitcoin address.

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Further, the sender claimed that there were two kidnappers involved and wrote, "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone." He went on to say, "What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter: a short video of the main guy with Nancy, the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses, and their ages."

Savannah Guthrie seeks answers Previously, Savannah made a series of social media posts, pleading for people to share information about her mother after she went missing. In the days after her disappearance, Guthrie and her siblings acknowledged that they were aware of media reports about an alleged ransom letter and were willing to engage with whoever sent it. However, they insisted on proof that their mother was still alive. Weeks later, Guthrie announced that her family had offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother's recovery. She also acknowledged for the first time that her mother might no longer be alive, while maintaining that the family had not given up hope.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.