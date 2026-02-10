Nancy Guthrie missing case timeline: From forced entry to finding blood on porch to ‘ransom' notes - All that happened

The missing case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, has deepened into a mystery as the 84-year-old remains disappeared for the 10th day today, February 10. The Nancy Guthrie missing case was reported on January 31 when she did not turn up for her routine get-together with friends on Sundays to watch virtual church services.

And then began the search for Nancy Guthrie, bringing the Guthrie family and investigators together in a frantic effort to locate the 84-year-old. Here is a timeline of the Nancy Guthrie missing case starting from January 31 to February 9:

January 31 - The dinner with family Nancy Guthrie had joined her daughters for a dinner. She had taken an Uber to her daughter Annie's house; after which, she was dropped back home by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni around 9:48 pm.

Addressing a press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, “It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed.”

February 1 - Doorbell camera disconnected The authorities informed that Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera was disconnected around 1:47 am. The surveillance camera software, too, had detected some movement.

At 2:28 am, her pacemaker was disconnected from her phone.

Hours into her disappearance and the family still unaware of it, friends called the Guthries telling them that their mother had not come to watch the virtual church service. The police were informed. Around 12:15 pm, the police determined that she was missing.

February 2 - ‘She was abducted,’ says Sheriff Addressing a bunch of reporters, Sheriff Chris Nanos said that they saw “some things at the home that were concerning to us. We believe now after we've processed that crime scene that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we're asking the community's help.”

She later told CBS News that she was abducted. “I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly,” he said.

February 3 - ‘Ransom notes’ emerge Two days into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, several media outlets such as TMZ and KOLD received ransom letters, demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for her return.

The deadline for the note was 5 pm on February 5. “We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” Chris Nanos said.

“We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI,” he said.

February 4 - Savannah Guthrie releases video As desperation to find their 84-year-old mother mounted, Savannah Guthrie released a video message, appealing the alleged abductors to reach out to them.

“We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” she said in the video message.

Speaking of her mother, Savannah said that her mother “lives in constant pain.”

“She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” she said.

Addressing her mother, Savannah said, “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest, your children will not rest, until we are together again.”

February 5 - Second ransom note emerges Camron Guthrie now reached out to the kidnappers, saying, “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

Later in the day, the investigation agency announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading up to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or any information on her.

February 6 - Second ransom note out On February 6, a second ransom note has emerged. According to CNN, the second note included some sensitive information but had no deadline. “Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity,” Sheriff's office said.

The note mentioned a ransom of $6 million, CNN affiliate KGUN reported.

February 7 - Savannah says ‘we will pay’ Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said in a video posted on social media, flanked by her siblings. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

February 8 - Investigators return to Nancy's home Day after Savannah Guthrie said that the family is ready to pay for the release of Nancy, investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home and were seen examining the septic tank.

February 9 - No proof of life yet Savannah Guthrie yet again pleaded for the public's help in locating her elderly mother, presumed kidnapped. The FBI said also mentioned that it was “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”