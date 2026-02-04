Nancy Guthrie missing case: Who is Annie Guthrie and why is she in focus? New details emerge

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has visited the residence of Annie Guthrie – the daughter of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Sunday. Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie after a dinner at his home a night before. Nancy is 84 years old and mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie.

According to a Page 6 report, Tommaso Cioni had dropped Nancy at her home. The authorities have believed that Nancy was taken from her residence against her will.

Annie Guthrie is one of Nancy's three children. Annie is married to one Tommaso Cioni and live in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood, close to where Nancy lives.

As per The University of Arizona, Poetry Centre: “Annie Guthrie is a writer and jeweler from Tucson. Guthrie is author of a book of jewelry design with Chronicle Books and a book of poems, The Good Dark, with Tupelo Press.” Also Read | Nancy Guthrie disappearance turns to possible abduction: Blood, forced entry, and DNA evidence found in Arizona home

“She was awarded a 2016 Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship to complete a book of non-fiction. Guthrie is currently Marketing and Publicity Director for feminist/activist Kore Press, and runs a commission-only jewelry business at the Splinter Brothers & Sisters Warehouse. She has been teaching the discipline of “Oracular Writing” since 2009,” it said.

Where was Nancy Guthrie last seen? Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on Saturday night. She was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. Nancy had not turned up at the church, sparking concern. Some media reports also mentioned a blood trail found at her doorstep.

She has limited mobility and could not have left her home unaided, Nanos told a press conference earlier on Monday, when he said her disappearance was being treated as a crime.

‘Nancy Guthrie likely abducted’ Investigators believe Nancy was abducted. "We believe 100% right now she could not have walked away from that home," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News.

“I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly. We don't believe that,” he said.

