Nancy Guthrie missing case: Why did FBI take 10 days to release Savannah's mother's kidnapping suspect footage?

The FBI has released images of a masked individual with a handgun holster near Nancy Guthrie's home on the night she disappeared, providing a crucial lead in the case. The footage captures the person trying to evade a doorbell camera while approaching the residence.

This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)
The FBI released images on Tuesday showing a masked individual with a handgun holster outside Nancy Guthrie's home the night she went missing, marking the first significant lead in the high-profile case after 10 days. The footage shows the person, wearing a backpack and ski mask, lowering their head to avoid a doorbell camera while approaching an archway at the residence of Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

The investigation was slowed by two significant setbacks: the security camera was missing, and the 84-year-old grandmother hadn’t signed up for the camera’s backup storage service, according to the New York Post.

