Nancy Guthrie case LIVE Updates: New mystery note demands 1 Bitcoin for revealing kidnapper's name

Nancy Guthrie case LIVE updates: In the latest update in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie — a man was detained and later released on Tuesday night (February 10), shortly after the FBI released surveillance images and videos of a masked person outside her Tucson-area home on the night she disappeared.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled over during a traffic stop south of Tucson and questioned for several hours before being released. Officials have not disclosed why he was stopped or the reason for his release.

Authorities also confirmed that deputies and FBI agents searched a property in Rio Rico, near the US-Mexico border, where the man lives, according to the Associated Press.

Surveillance footage marks key development

The FBI released images and brief video clips showing a masked individual approaching Guthrie’s front door on February 1.

The person is seen wearing a ask, backpack and gun holster, and is seen trying to remove a doorbell camera. The footage, totaling less than a minute, does not reveal what happened to Guthrie.

Although the suspect’s face is concealed, authorities believe distinctive physical features or movement could help someone identify the individual.

Search intensifies

Police activity increased in the Tucson foothills neighborhood where Guthrie lived. Officers canvassed areas near the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Investigators were also observed searching a nearby drainage area and inspecting a culvert with flashlights.

Officials have maintained for over a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted. She was last seen at her home on January 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA analysis confirmed that blood found on her porch belonged to her.