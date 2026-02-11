Nancy Guthrie case LIVE Updates: New mystery note demands 1 Bitcoin for revealing kidnapper's name

Nancy Guthrie case LIVE updates: In the latest update in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie — a man was detained and later released on Tuesday night (February 10), shortly after the FBI released surveillance images and videos of a masked person outside her Tucson-area home on the night she disappeared.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled over during a traffic stop south of Tucson and questioned for several hours before being released. Officials have not disclosed why he was stopped or the reason for his release.
Authorities also confirmed that deputies and FBI agents searched a property in Rio Rico, near the US-Mexico border, where the man lives, according to the Associated Press.
Surveillance footage marks key development
The FBI released images and brief video clips showing a masked individual approaching Guthrie’s front door on February 1.
The person is seen wearing a ask, backpack and gun holster, and is seen trying to remove a doorbell camera. The footage, totaling less than a minute, does not reveal what happened to Guthrie.
Although the suspect’s face is concealed, authorities believe distinctive physical features or movement could help someone identify the individual.
Search intensifies
Police activity increased in the Tucson foothills neighborhood where Guthrie lived. Officers canvassed areas near the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, conducting door-to-door inquiries.
Investigators were also observed searching a nearby drainage area and inspecting a culvert with flashlights.
Officials have maintained for over a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted. She was last seen at her home on January 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA analysis confirmed that blood found on her porch belonged to her.
“Without polluting the investigation, I will say we have made substantial progress in these last 36 to 48 hours, thanks to the technical capabilities of the FBI and our partnerships, and I do believe we are looking at people who, as we say, are persons of interest,” Patel told Fox News on Tuesday night.
“As you know, with any investigation, you’re a person of interest until you’re either eliminated or you’re actually found to be the culprit or the culprits involved, and that’s the stage we’re at right now,” he added.
A new message has emerged in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. TMZ reports receiving a note today.
The sender claims to have insider knowledge and says attempts to contact Camron and Annie Guthrie went unanswered.
The note states: “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”
The Bitcoin wallet address included in the message differs from the one in the original ransom demand.
The news outlet said it has forwarded the communication to the FBI.
After the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday said it recovered doorbell camera footage showing an armed individual interfering with a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door, social media is convinced that the person is Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. Read here
Mary Carillo is replacing 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, who is missing the Olympics 2026 assignment after her mother went missing. Savannah has been off the air since 2 February as her family searches for answers following her mother’s disappearance.
Nancy Guthrie’s family reported her missing around noon on Sunday, 1 February. She was last seen around 9:30 PM on Saturday, 31 January, after being dropped home by a family member. When she failed to attend church Sunday morning, another churchgoer alerted the family, prompting a welfare check and a 911 call around noon.
FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday posted six black-and-white photographs and three videos on social media showing a possible suspect in the Guthrie kidnapping case. Authorities said the images and clips were apparently recorded by Guthrie’s doorbell camera, which was later disabled by the alleged perpetrator.