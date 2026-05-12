Nancy Guthrie missing update: Ex-FBI profiler reveals ‘mistakes’ the suspect may have made

It has been over 100 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home. TV host Savannah Guthrie has finally returned to her show as intense search involving thousands of law enforcement officers and volunteers continues. Amid the search and Nancy Guthrie's disappearance over 100 days ago, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisory special agent Jim Clemente who analysed the crime scene evidence has suggested that the 84-year-old may have remained conscious during the incident.

The former FBI profiler said that evidence shows the suspect was highly disorganised. He also revealed that the evidence shows the suspect showed panic and inexperience during the incident as he described him as someone who just barged through the crime rather than executing it carefully.

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Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman have shared heartfelt posts for Mother's Day. Sharing a photo of Savannah Guthrie with her two children, Michael Feldman said, “To the strongest person I know. Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day.”

Savannah's post read, "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie – we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you. We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline On January 31, Nancy Guthrie takes an Uber to her family’s home for dinner. Around 10 pm that day, she was dropped off at her Tucson-area home by a family member. The garage door opens and closes minutes later.

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Around 2 am, the doorbell camera was disconnected. Her pacemaker app also disconnected from her phone. The camera’s software detected movement.

Authorities say they believe Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. Signs of forced entry were found.

Also Read | Kash Patel claims FBI was excluded from early Nancy Guthrie disappearance probe

Officials reveal that DNA testing determined that blood found on the home's front porch was Nancy's.

The FBI says it managed to recover doorbell camera video of what it describes as an armed person tampering with a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door. Video shows the person wearing a backpack and balaclava who tries to cover a camera near the front door with their gloved hand before ripping out a plant from the yard to block the camera’s view.

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In March, the family acknowledges that Nancy Guthrie might not be alive.

In April, Savannah Guthrie returns to the “Today” show, which she has co-hosted since 2012. “Here we go, ready or not,” Guthrie says as it opens. “Let’s do the news.” Afew days ago, there were reports that she unexpectedly stepped away from NBC’s Today show during a live broadcast

(With agency inputs)