Nancy Guthrie's family faces $6 million Bitcoin ransom demand: How such a payment would take place

Nancy Guthrie ransom demand: NBC News Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie's reported abduction has been in the spotlight for a week now. And there is increasing anxiety among the family after the last deadline for a $6 million bitcoin ransom demand ended on 9 February.

On Monday (9 February), Savannah issued a new video during “an hour of desperation" requesting help from the public amid her mother's heart condition (she has a pacemaker) and requirement of regular medication for high blood pressure. Nancy is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona (USA), either late on January 31 or early on February 1, triggering nationwide search efforts.

Bitcoin demanded for Nancy Guthrie: How would the family make payment? According to a report by Fortune, the abductors demanded $6 million in Bitcoin as ransom by 5 pm 9 February (Monday). This was originally reported by local Arizona TV station, KGUN9, which said it got a ransom note.

The initial demand was for $4 million Bitcoin, before it was increased to $6 million, as per other reports. Law enforcement officials (FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department) have not yet confirmed the legitimacy of any of the ransom notes sent to media organisations.

The Fortune report cited blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis to state that in order to make the payment, the Guthrie family would have to open an account with a crypto exchange or send the money through an intermediary to the wallet specified by the abductors.

There is a chance that once the deposit is made, and accessed by the wallet owner, law enforcement can use blockchain forensics to track the associated address, seize the funds or intercept the transaction, the report added. They would however need to act quickly.

Till time of writing, there was no update on whether the ransom payment was made. According to a report by the New York Post, the Bitcoin account given by kidnappers showed zero balance and zero transactions.

Nancy Guthrie missing — Timeline of events as we know it 31 January — Nancy Guthrie last seen at family gathering to her daughter Annie’s house. Was driven back home at 9:48 pm by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

1 February — Suspicious activity was detected at Guthrie's home and the authorities were notified. According to reports, at 1:47 am, Guthrie’s doorbell camera went offline. A short time later, at 2:12 am, the system registered motion at the home, though no video footage was captured. Around 16 minutes after that, her pacemaker stopped transmitting data to the app on her phone.

2 February — Addressing a press conference, the police said they believed Guthrie was abducted from her home during the night. Later on the Today Show on NBC Savannah made a statement saying, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

