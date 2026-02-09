Nancy Guthrie search update: Police inspect septic tank behind Savannah Guthrie's mother's Tucson home

Police investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, searched a septic tank behind her Tucson home on Sunday (February 8), as drone footage showed detectives opening a manhole cover in the backyard, according to reports.

Three detectives were seen sticking a long pole down the manhole, although authorities have not revealed what they were searching for.

On Sunday, two marked sheriff’s cars and another vehicle arrived at Nancy Guthrie’s house around midday. Investigators spent more than 20 minutes at the back of the home before leaving without comment.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen over a week ago after being dropped off at her home by her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law.

Ransom note emerges During the investigation, multiple press outlets reported receiving ransom notes demanding $6 million in bitcoin, with one letter providing specific details about Nancy Guthrie’s home. The letters have not been verified by authorities.

Savannah Guthrie addressed the kidnappers in a social media video, flanked by her siblings, saying:

“We have received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her.”

She added in another video:

“This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

An FBI spokesman confirmed the messages were being reviewed and declined to provide further details while the investigation continues.

DNA tests have confirmed that blood found on Guthrie’s front porch matched her, supporting investigators’ belief that she was taken against her will.