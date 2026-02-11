Nancy Guthrie suspect made critical error while tampering with doorbell camera: Expert

New images and videos released Tuesday (February 10) by the FBI show a masked, armed individual at the Tucson home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie. The footage, captured on a Google Nest camera, reveals the suspect tampering with the device before ultimately disconnecting and taking it.

Footage recovered despite lack of subscription Private investigator Andy Kay explained to Page Six how authorities were able to recover footage.

“The cameras will record to the servers as long as they have internet. According to Nest, without a subscription, usually they are quickly overwritten by next images. But if the camera is disconnected, there should be nothing to overwrite on the server,” Kay told Page Six.

He added that because this was the last image captured before the suspect disconnected the camera, it remained on the server and was recoverable.

“Essentially, if someone does not have a subscription to the service, it’s almost like a livestream being sent to the server: new images override previous images. But this last image was preserved,” Kay said.

Also Read | Is Nancy Guthrie admitted to Banner hospital? Helicopter visuals go viral

Suspect behavior captured on camera The newly released footage shows a masked, armed individual carrying a backpack approaching Guthrie’s front door and fidgeting with the camera. The person then picked up foliage and attempted to cover the lens.

Savannah Guthrie shared a chilling image on Instagram, appealing to the public: “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home. We believe she is still alive,” the “Today” show host, 54, said, according to Page Six.

Timeline of disappearance On the evening of January 31, Nancy Guthrie, 84, who lives alone, took an Uber to her sister Annie’s house for dinner. Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, drove her back home later that night. She was reported missing the next day after failing to attend a church service.