Nancy Guthrie update: Man arrested after allegedly circling Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s Arizona home 50–100 times

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) outside “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie's, home in Arizona late Thursday (local time) after he was reportedly seen driving past the residence between 50 and 100 times while looking at a photo of the missing grandmother on his phone, according to a report by NewsNation.

Advertisement

According to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, members of the media noticed the driver behaving strangely as he slowly passed Guthrie's Tucson home in a blue vehicle, repeatedly stopping to glance at a memorial set up outside.

Entin said the unidentified man appeared to have an image of the 84-year-old missing woman on his phone as he crept by the house.

Watch the video here:

No-parking zone around the home of Nancy Guthrie's mother The no-parking zone surrounding the home of Nancy Guthrie is being expanded after neighbours voiced frustration over traffic congestion, trespassing and litter in the weeks following her disappearance, AP reported.

Advertisement

Officials in Pima County said a weekend attempt to make the road in front of the Catalina Foothills home one-way did not ease the situation as intended, pressing broader parking restrictions.

The updated rules, which take effect Thursday, will still allow journalists and social media streamers access to the area, but they must park elsewhere and be dropped off.

Violators could face a $250 fine.

The ongoing presence of news crews, bloggers and onlookers has divided residents. While some welcome the heightened attention to the case, others have put out cones and signs in an effort to keep people off their property.

Nancy Guthrie's neighbours say ‘nobody wants…’ Holly Vatter, who lives on a street that intersects with the one where Nancy Guthrie’s home is located, said the once-quiet neighbourhood has been transformed into what feels like a parking lot, as reported by AP.

Advertisement

She noted that where only a few cars would typically pass through her road each day, vehicles now continuously drive by or park along her street.

She’s learned to keep her blinds down, avoids opening her screen door in the morning and afternoon to prevent hearing TV newscasters and doesn’t want to sit in her backyard because drones are flying overhead. She said it was stressful to wind through the traffic to get to and from a surgery she is now recovering from and that she paused hair appointments with her clients who planned to come to her home, AP reported.

Advertisement

“Nobody wants to, like, drive through a media circus to come to an appointment,” Vatter said.

We still believe in a miracle.

Vatter’s street will be impacted by the parking restriction, and she’s hopeful it’ll offer some reprieve from the “chaotic” environment.

Earlier on February 24, Savannah Guthrie shared a video announcing a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Reflecting on what she described as 24 days of anguish, she asked for continued prayers and said the family still believes “in a miracle.”

Key Takeaways The ongoing media attention can significantly disrupt local communities, affecting residents' daily lives.

Public involvement and awareness can be a double-edged sword in missing person cases, with both positive and negative consequences.

New regulations may be necessary to manage the impact of media coverage and public interest on neighborhoods.