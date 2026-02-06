Nancy Guthrie 'still out there', sheriff says 5 days after Savannah's mother went missing; suspects remain unidentified

Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is “still out there", though no suspects have been identified, according to an Arizona sheriff.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos added that DNA testing confirmed blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch matched hers. Authorities say she was removed from her Tucson home without her consent over the weekend.

As per AP, During a news conference five days after she was reported missing, Nano stated, “Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home." However, the sheriff admitted that officials have no evidence confirming she remains alive.

The day before, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings shared an emotional appeal to the person who allegedly kidnapped their 84-year-old mother, but no response has been made public. In the video, posted on social media Wednesday, Savannah said the family is willing to communicate but is seeking confirmation that their mother is still alive. She also referenced media reports suggesting the existence of a ransom letter.

Savannah Guthrie, while reading from a prepared statement, mentioned, “We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.

Nancy Guthrie's search Authorities reported that Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night when her family dropped her off at her Tucson home after dinner. She was reported missing roughly 14 hours later on Sunday after failing to appear at a church.

Guthrie has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left the house on her own. A sheriff’s dispatcher noted during the search on Sunday that she has high blood pressure, a pacemaker, and heart problems, as per audio from broadcastify.com.

Jim Mason, a veteran commander of a Maricopa County search-and-rescue team not involved in the case, said the area’s desert terrain makes searches challenging. Dense mesquite trees, cholla cactus, and desert brush can obstruct visibility, he explained.

Mason mentioned, “Some of it is so thick you can’t drive through it."

Ransom notes At least three media outlets have reported receiving what appear to be ransom notes, which they turned over to investigators. The sheriff’s department said it is treating the notes and other tips seriously but offered no additional comment.

Anchor Mary Coleman told CNN that a note emailed Monday to Tucson’s KOLD-TV newsroom contained details that only the abductor would know. The note also specified a dollar amount and a deadline, she said.

“When we saw some of those details, it was clear after a couple of sentences that this might not be a hoax,” Coleman added in a Wednesday interview.