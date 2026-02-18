Nancy Guthrie Update today: No DNA matches on suspected glove, fourth ransom note reaches TMZ

Nancy Guthrie Update today: It has been weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the popular NBC News morning show “Today", was reported missing. New developments in the case suggest that a fourth note has been sent to TMZ by someone claiming to know what happened to Guthrie, demanding confidential payment in exchange for revealing the information.

Fourth ransom note regarding Nancy Guthrie Shortly after she went missing on February 1, a ransom note demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin surfaced, but its deadline passed without any payment being made. In the days that followed, TMZ received another message from someone believed to be the same person who was still contacting the outlet as recently as Monday. Additional letters reportedly included warnings accusing TMZ of not taking the claims seriously and threats to stop cooperating if payment was not made.

The latest note is seemingly from the same individual who has been sending letters to TMZ regarding Guthrie for some time. However, the person is reportedly refusing to reveal any details to avoid getting arrested before claiming the $100,000 reward from the FBI.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin sent a strong message on social media, urging the sender of the ransom letter to prove the claims by revealing information.

“If you're the individual claiming you know who the kidnapper is—prove it. Send us the info. We'll forward it to the FBI and create a record tying it to you,” Levin wrote in an X post on Monday.

TMZ's Harvey Levin on X.

“If they find her, and they find the kidnapper, then at least there is evidence, because we have it, that you’re the one who provided the information,” he added. “So this is a way for you to get that money if this really is legitimate.”

Harvey also quoted alarming information that the letter sender claimed to have about the supposed circumstances of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“‘I know what I saw five days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,’ ” Levin read the letter.

Authorities have not identified any suspects as the search entered its third week.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie Nancy Guthrie was last seen after being dropped off at her home in Tucson. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to arrive at a friend’s house for their regular Sunday church livestream.

Multiple people were detained and questioned last week after surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home showed a masked and armed person seemingly trying to break into the house. The individual was wearing gloves and carrying a backpack.

Police find no DNA matches on glove A glove was later recovered during the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapping. As per a BBC report, the glove yielded no DNA matches, authorities in Pima County said.

The glove, discovered roughly two miles from Guthrie’s home, appeared similar to one worn by a suspect seen in doorbell-camera footage from the night she disappeared. Investigators submitted DNA from the glove for analysis on Thursday, but it did not match any profiles in CODIS, the national DNA database maintained by the FBI.

Authorities reportedly collected around 16 gloves from various locations in the vicinity of Nancy Guthrie’s residence, though most were later determined to have been discarded by volunteers involved in the search efforts.

No arrests have been made in the case, the sheriff’s department confirmed on Tuesday. However, officials said additional DNA recovered from the home is currently being analysed. Investigators are also examining other investigative genetic genealogy databases in an effort to identify potential matches.

The department added that it is working with Walmart to trace the purchase of the backpack seen on the suspect in the surveillance footage.