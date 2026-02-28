Nancy Guthrie's Arizona house turns into photoshoot spot as search continues — angry netizens call it ‘disrespectful’

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly a month now. She was reportedly abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

In hopes of catching the latest news, journalists and social media streamers have stationed themselves outside her home for weeks now.

However, on Friday (local time), an independent journalist witnessed something unusual — a woman and her cameraman, dressed in all blacks, appeared to be doing a photoshoot outside Nancy's Arizona home.

This has angered the netizens who believe that this influencer-style content is overshadowing the case's gravity.

“A woman and her cameraman just arrived to Nancy Guthrie's home,” the journalist wrote in an X post, adding a photo of the duo.

According to media reports, the duo did not want to engage when asked questions about what they were doing.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were disgusted by the “attention-getters” who were doing a photoshoot outside the home of a missing woman. Several netizens shared more pictures of the duo dressed in black to confirm that it was indeed a photoshoot.

“You are standing POSING and practically doing a photo shoot outside missing 84 year old woman’s home - god knows where she is or what has happened to her?” a user said.

“This investigation has officially hit rock bottom,” exclaimed another user.

“Wonder what new wording will now be added to the No Trespassing signs?Whatever these attention-getters decide to do while out there, the new Guthrie security cameras will have an unobstructed view,” said a user.

“So disrespectful! Nothing wrong with doing a photo shoot but find another location! Time to close that street down,” a netizen said.

“This is disgusting and is making a mockery of this crime!” added another.

A Kayla Day connection? Several social media users have also alleged that the woman was Kayla Noel Day's friend. Kayla was allegedly detained in relation to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

"Word around the street is that she's friends with Kayla Day,” a user said. “Is this girl one of Kayla days friends,” asked another user.

However, claims linking Kayla to the two individuals seen in the viral picture are incorrect. According to Grok, no public info or reports link the woman in that photoshoot to Kayla Day as a friend (or at all).

"Kayla's alleged ties are distant/ unverified family speculation at best, with her own background as a Tucson tattoo artist—but nothing connects this model or photographer to her circle,” the AI chatbot said.

No-parking zone in Nancy Guthrie’s neighbourhood widened From Thursday, the authorities have widened the no-parking zone around Nancy's house in response to bitter complaints from neighbours about congested roads, trespassing and trash left alongside roadways.

Authorities said the journalists and streamers can still have access to the area, but they will have to park elsewhere and get dropped off in the neighbourhood. Violators would face a $250 ( ₹22,760) fine.