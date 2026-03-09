Nancy Guthrie's case takes new turn: Discovery of woman's body along Phoenix canal linked to 84-year-old? — What we know

A turning point has come about in the case related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance with the discovery of a woman's lifeless body along a canal in Phoenix. This development has aroused speculation over a possible connection to the disappearance of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie's mother.

The body was found more than 100 miles from Tucson from where the 84-year-old went missing in the early hours of 1 February. She was last seen a day before. The mystery around Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapping remains unresolved to this day with this new information being dealt as a key update in the case.

As authorities work on establishing the link between the dead body and Nancy Guthrie, the police in a statement said, “Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive.” Further noting the details of remains, the police said, “When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

However, Phoenix police have not yet to released any identifying information about the discovery of a dead woman. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement said that they have not been alerted that there’s any connection to the Guthrie case, Fox News Digital reported.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department in a post on X shared on March 5 stated, “Black gloves found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home were traced through DNA to a local restaurant employee. That individual is not part of this investigation. Lab analysis on other DNA evidence remains ongoing.”

Few days ago, Savannah Guthrie made an emotional plea on social media. Pleading for her mother’s return, Savannah offered $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return or recovery. In addition to this private reward, FBI’s $100,000 reward continues to remain active.

Nancy’s doorbell surveillance footage captured a suspect loitering on her doorstep. The masked man — possibly two suspects — one with and other without a backpack are believed to be connected with her abduction. Earlier, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) issued a statement over the security footage recovered. “There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative,” it said.

A large amount of evidence recovered from the home, including traces of blood, is still being investigated. However, PCSD indicated that it could take up to “a year” to analyze all the evidence recovered from Nancy's home, including traces of blood, particularly samples containing DNA.