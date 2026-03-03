Nancy Guthrie's children spotted for the time at their mother's house since the 84-year-old went missing | In pics

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie returned to her mother’s home outside Tucson with her sister and Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni on Monday and laid down yellow flowers. Few days ago, she made an emotional plea, urging the public who knew any update about her missing mother Nancy Guthrie to turn up. However, the mystery around the 84-year-old's suspected kidnapping remains unresolved to this day.

Expressing gratitude, in a post on Instagram, she wrote, “we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country 💛 please don’t stop praying and hoping with us.”

This marked the first time Nancy Guthrie's children were seen at the house since Nancy Guthrie went missing a month ago on February 1, AP reported. The NBC anchor walked arm in arm with Tommaso and Annie down the driveway as they embraced each other in a tearful scene. This heartfelt moment was caught on camera.

The front of Nancy Guthrie's house is adorned with makeshift memorial where flowers, yellow ribbons, crosses, prayers, a statuette of an angel and a sign that read “Dear Guthrie family your neighbors stand with you” are placed.

Nancy Guthrie missing case: A makeshift memorial adorns the front of the home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea

Previously, Savannah Guthrie pleaded for their mother’s return and even offered $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother. This is in addition to FBI’s $100,000 reward which continues to remain active.

In her passionate plea on X, Savannah Guthrie can be heard saying, “It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her, fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her…. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope."

To encourage those familiar with the matter to come up with leads in the case, Savannah Guthrie said, "We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery."

She also announced that Guthrie family donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their active search in looking for missing people work and for helping families in coping with the loss.

Concluding the video, she added, “Please come forward…. so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived.”

Nancy Guthrie missing case: 'We pray for you Savannah' says a message placed alongside the makeshift memorial outside the home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, missing mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home a month ago, on 31 January, and was reported missing the following day. According to authorities, the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

The FBI described the suspect in the case as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall of average build. Investigation suggested that drops of Nancy Guthrie's blood were found on the front porch and surveillance footage released on February 10 showed a masked man at Guthrie’s doorstep the night she disappeared

A Ring camera installed about 4 kilometers from Guthrie’s home had captured 12 vehicles passing around the time she went missing, FOX News Digital reported. The probe agency turned back Nancy Guthrie's house to her family.