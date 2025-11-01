Nancy Mace gets involved in heated confrontation with Charleston airport police - Here's what happened

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace allegedly lashed out at law enforcement officers at Charleston International Airport on Thursday, as reported by WIRED.

The report further details that the altercation occurred early Friday morning when officers from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department responded to the ticketing curb around 6:30 a.m.

After not finding the congresswoman there, they located her about half an hour later at a trusted traveller checkpoint. Mace allegedly called the officers and TSA personnel “f***ing incompetent” and demanded preferential treatment, insisting she should be treated in a manner befitting a member of Congress.

Here's what happened According to the report, Mace began yelling at officers, declaring, “This is no way to treat a U.S. representative,” as they escorted her to her gate.

One officer noted that “throughout the walk to gate B-8, she continued cursing, complaining, and speaking angrily into her phone.” After several minutes of continuing her outburst near the gate, Mace eventually boarded her flight, according to media reports.

What did Mace say? Mace dismissed the allegations as “fake news.” In a post on X, Mace wrote, “And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport. Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no? Asking for a friend.”

As officers escorted her to her gate, according to the report, she brought a South Carolina Senate colleague into the fracas, reported WIRED.

“She also said we would never treat Tim Scott like this,” says one officer tasked with escorting Mace says in the report.

“The entire walk to gate B-8 she was cursing and complaining and often doing the same into her phone,” an officer writes in the report. In the main incident report, an officer notes that Mace was yelling into her phone, either on a phone call or dictating text messages. “After standing in the vicinity of B-8 for several minutes with her continuing her tirade, she finally boarded the aircraft.”

Mace also targeted The Post & Courier of Charleston, accusing the paper of reporting the story incorrectly. She wrote, “Once again, The Post and Courier gets it wrong. All federally elected officials, including Senators Scott and Graham, use the same Crew Member Access Point at airports. That’s the federal security protocol. Maybe check your facts next time.”

She further accused fellow gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson of “spying on me at the airport,” adding, “I wish Alan Wilson spent as much time prosecuting p*dophiles as he does spying on me at the airport.”

An officer mentioned in the report that after reviewing surveillance footage, it was confirmed that Mace had arrived in a BMW that was not white, contrary to initial accounts, WIRED reported.

The report concluded by stating, “Any other person in the airport behaving and speaking the way she did would have prompted our department to be dispatched, and we would have taken action to address the behavior.”

