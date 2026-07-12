Nancy Mace poised to enter South Carolina Senate race after Lindsey Graham's death: Report

The sudden death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has set off a scramble to fill one of South Carolina's two Senate seats, opening the door to a competitive Republican contest just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

Graham died on Saturday after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness," two days after his 71st birthday. A longtime ally of President Donald Trump and one of the Senate's most influential voices on foreign policy, Graham had been seeking a fifth term and had already secured the Republican nomination.

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Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement until Jan. 3, when the next senator is sworn in. The state must also hold a special Republican primary by Aug. 11 to choose a new nominee for the November election.

Nancy Mace preparing Senate bid

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted Nancy Mace to consider a Senate bid in South Carolina? ⌵ Nancy Mace is preparing to launch a Senate bid following the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, which has opened a competitive Republican contest for his seat. 2 What is the timeline for filling Lindsey Graham's Senate seat in South Carolina? ⌵ The South Carolina Governor will appoint a temporary replacement until January 3, and a special Republican primary must be held by August 11 to choose a nominee for the upcoming November elections. 3 What were Lindsey Graham's political affiliations and his role in the Senate? ⌵ Lindsey Graham was a Republican Senator known for being a strong advocate of U.S. military intervention and a close ally of President Trump, who sought a fifth term at the time of his death. 4 How did Lindsey Graham's death affect the political landscape in South Carolina? ⌵ Graham's unexpected death has triggered a scramble among Republican candidates to fill his seat, significantly affecting the political dynamics leading up to the 2026 midterm elections. 5 What prior experience does Nancy Mace bring to her Senate campaign? ⌵ Nancy Mace previously ran for Senate in 2014, where she finished fifth in the Republican primary, and she recently left her House position after an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.

Representative Nancy Mace is preparing to launch a bid for the Senate seat, according to Politico, which cited two people familiar with her plans.

The outgoing House member is expected to begin polling this week and still has campaign funds remaining from previous congressional races. Mace is leaving the House after an unsuccessful run for governor earlier this year, where she finished fifth in the Republican primary.

This would not be her first Senate campaign. Mace challenged Graham in the 2014 Republican primary but finished a distant fifth.

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