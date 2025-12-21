‘REAL Wolf of Wall Street’? Nancy Pelosi's 17,000% returns on stock investments attract insider trading allegations

Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican Congresswoman from Florida, has accused House speaker and Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi of engaging in insider trading to make money in the stock market.

Speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest on 20 December, Luna stated that Nancy Pelosi's investment returns of around 17,000% have outperformed even Warren Buffett and claimed that this “statistically does not happen”.

What has Anna Paulina Luna alleged? In the minute long clip posted to social media, from Luna's address at the event, the politician accused Pelosi of engaging in insider trading and called the senior leader, “the REAL ‘Wolf of Wall Street’”.

Notably, Pelosi has stated that she is not seeking re-election and will retire from office in 2026 end when her term ends.

“Nancy Pelosi, by the time that she announced that she was no longer seeking office, had outperformed Warren Buffett. We’ve nicknamed her the REAL ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’ She's currently outperformed the S&P and made over 17,000% returns on her stock investment. That statistically does not happen unless you are engaged in insider trading,” Luna alleged.

Earlier in November, Republican National Committee spokesperson Kiersten Pels made a similar allegation. “Nancy Pelosi’s true legacy is becoming the most successful insider trader in American history. If anyone else had turned $7,85,000 into $133.7 million with better returns than Warren Buffett, they’d be retiring behind bars,” Pels said.

What returns has Nancy Pelosi got on her investments? In November, the New York Post reported that Nancy Pelosi and her venture capitalist husband Paul Pelosi, minted at least $130 million profits (a whopping 16,930%), from stock investments over the career politician's 37-year tenure in Congress.

The report said documents show that before taking her first Congressional office in 1987, a then-47-year-old Nancy Pelosi and her husband, reported between $6,10,000-7,85,000 worth of stocks in their portfolio.

The value of these stocks, including some like CitiBank (which is no longer publicly traded) reached an estimated $133.7 million till November 2025, the report added, citing data from Quiver Quantitative.

The report added that they reached out to Nancy Pelosi's office for comment but did not get a response.

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio outperformed all major indices The NY Post report further noted that the Pelosis' portfolio has gained around 16,930% returns over the 37-year period — is significantly higher than the 2,300% the Dow Jones index enjoyed.

In terms of CAGR, the Pelosis' portfolio gained 14.5% annually, performing exceptionally better than the Dow, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 which registered between 7-9% CAGR for the same period.

In 2024 alone, the couple's portfolio added 54% returns — double the S&P 500's 25% and significantly higher than any other hedge fund in the US, the report added, citing data from Bloomberg.

What stocks does Nancy Pelosi-husband's portfolio hold? According to financial disclosures in 2024, the Pelosis portfolio includes stakes in Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, and Tempus AI. The couple are worth a combined $280 million in November 2025, compared to $3 million in 1987.

