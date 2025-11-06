Nancy Pelosi to retire from Congress: ‘Thank you, San Francisco, loved serving as your voice’ — Video

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as the powerful Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2026.

"I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service," Pelosi said in a video posted on X.

Pelosi made the announcement two days after voters in California approved ‘Proposition 50’, a state redistricting effort aimed at flipping five House seats to Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

'Loved serving as your voice' “There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, I speak for the people of San Francisco. I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress. That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re election to Congress,” said the 85-year-old congresswoman in a video posted on social media.

“With a grateful heart I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said.

"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power.”

'San Francisco is the greatest city on earth' “We have made history, we have made progress...We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear. In doing so, we ensure that our city shines on as a beacon of hope, justice and peace for the country and for generations to come. After all San Francisco is the greatest city on earth, with the most extraordinary people on earth and the place i will also belive is heaven on earth," Pelosi said in a video message.