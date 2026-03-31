NASA Artemis II launch LIVE Updates: Countdown begins, Canadian astronaut calls mission ‘a huge deal’

NASA Artemis II launch LIVE Updates: The countdown for NASA’s Artemis II test flight has begun at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Artemis II is part of NASA's Artemis programme that aims to land astronauts on the Moon's south pole.

With this latest moon mission, the United States is making a strong comeback in its lunar exploration programme — nearly 50 years after the Apollo missions. NASA is also poised to make history — sending the first woman, the first person of color, and the first non-American on a voyage around the Moon.

Artemis II launch date:

The Artemis II mission is estimated to launch at 6:24 pm on Wednesday, April 1 (around 3:54 am IST on April 2, 2026.

Artemis II mission objectives

Artemis II is the first crewed launch of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft. During the mission, the astronauts will test these systems for the Artemis IV mission — the moon landing mission in 2028. The four astronauts — three American and one Canadian — will also do a Moon flyby.

Where to watch

You can track live coverage of the NASA's Artemis II mission will at LiveMint.com. The mission launch coverage will begin at 7:45 am on April 1, on NASA’s YouTube channel, as teams load propellant into the SLS rocket. Full coverage on NASA+ begins at 12:50 pm

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on NASA Artemis II mission.