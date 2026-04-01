Artemis 2 Launch Highlights: NASA’s SLS rocket lifts off with four astronauts on historic 10-day moon flyby

NASA Artemis II Launch Highlights: Four astronauts embarked on a high-stakes mission around the Moon on Wednesday (April 1), marking humanity’s first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.

The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. EDT, carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Artemis II features NASA’s most diverse lunar crew to date: the first woman, a person of color, and a non-U.S. citizen to travel beyond Earth orbit.

Tens of thousands of spectators gathered to witness the historic event, with crowds spilling onto surrounding roads and beaches.

Mission overview and flight plan

The Artemis II mission follows an “out-and-back” trajectory past the Moon, without orbiting or landing, lasting approximately 10 days.

First 25 hours: Orbit Earth to test Orion spacecraft systems

Lunar flyby: Reach several thousand miles beyond the Moon before returning to Earth

Manual control practice: Astronauts will maneuver near the detached upper stage to ensure safe handling if autopilot fails

During the lunar flyby, the Moon will appear the size of a basketball held at arm’s length. The crew will take images, observe features never seen by humans, and witness a partial solar eclipse from their unique vantage point.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Artemis II mission