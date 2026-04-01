Artemis 2 Launch Highlights: NASA’s SLS rocket lifts off with four astronauts on historic 10-day moon flyby

NASA Artemis II Launch Highlights: Four astronauts embarked on a high-stakes mission around the Moon on Wednesday (April 1), marking humanity’s first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.
The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. EDT, carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Artemis II features NASA’s most diverse lunar crew to date: the first woman, a person of color, and a non-U.S. citizen to travel beyond Earth orbit.
Tens of thousands of spectators gathered to witness the historic event, with crowds spilling onto surrounding roads and beaches.
Mission overview and flight plan
The Artemis II mission follows an “out-and-back” trajectory past the Moon, without orbiting or landing, lasting approximately 10 days.
First 25 hours: Orbit Earth to test Orion spacecraft systems
Lunar flyby: Reach several thousand miles beyond the Moon before returning to Earth
Manual control practice: Astronauts will maneuver near the detached upper stage to ensure safe handling if autopilot fails
During the lunar flyby, the Moon will appear the size of a basketball held at arm’s length. The crew will take images, observe features never seen by humans, and witness a partial solar eclipse from their unique vantage point.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Artemis II mission
Artemis II launch LIVE: Updates to this blog have ended
The astronauts will stick close to home for the first 25 hours of their 10-day test flight, checking out the capsule in orbit around Earth before firing the main engine that will propel them to the moon.
They won’t pause for a stopover or orbit the moon like Apollo 8’s first lunar visitors did so famously on Christmas Eve 1968, reading from Genesis. But they stand to become the most distant humans ever when their capsule zooms past the moon and continues another 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) beyond, before making a U-turn and tearing straight home to a splashdown in the Pacific.
Once settled in a high orbit around Earth, the astronauts plan to assume manual control and practice steering their capsule around the rocket’s detached upper stage, venturing within 33 feet (10 meters). NASA wants to know how Orion handles in case the self-flying feature fails and the pilots need to take control.
An hour into the flight, the upper stage boosted the Orion capsule, Integrity, and its crew into a higher orbit around Earth.
"The sun is rising on Integrity," Wiseman radioed. Koch, meanwhile, had an extremely important job: Getting the toilet working.
Mission Control's communication link with the orbiting capsule cut out after switching from one tracking and data relay satellite to another. But the problem was quickly resolved by resetting ground equipment.
The four astronauts will be sticking close to home for the next day or so, checking out the capsule in orbit around Earth.
Later tonight the upper stage of the rocket will separate, and the crew will manually fly the Orion capsule toward it to practice docking, preparing for future missions to the moon’s surface.
Tomorrow night they will fire Orion’s main engine to escape Earth’s gravity and head for the moon, 248,000 miles away. (AP)
With 52 minutes remaining in the countdown, NASA’s Derrol Nail reported that one of two batteries in the abort system is not displaying the proper temperature.
The launch team is scrambling to determine whether a sensor is at fault or whether the battery itself is faulty. NASA cannot proceed past the six-minute mark unless confident in the batteries’ operation.
On flight day six, Orion will reach its farthermost point from Earth as it sails 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) beyond the moon.
That will surpass Apollo 13’s distance record, which would make Artemis astronauts the most remote travelers.
Apollo 13 set the record in 1970 — nearly 250,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) from Earth — days after its “Houston, we’ve had a problem” oxygen tank rupture. To return home, the Apollo astronauts relied on the moon and Earth’s gravity to swing back around, minimizing the need for fuel.
After emerging from behind the moon using this maneuver, the Artemis crew will head straight home with a splashdown on flight day 10 — nine days, one hour and 46 minutes after liftoff.
The four astronauts headed to the moon have reached orbit. They will circle the Earth for about 25 hours before catapulting toward the moon.
Four astronauts took off on a flight around the moon in what is humanity’s first lunar voyage in more than half a century and the leadoff in NASA’s push toward a lunar landing in two years.
The four astronauts will be sticking close to home for the next day or so, checking out the capsule in orbit around Earth.
Later tonight the upper stage of the rocket will separate, and the crew will manually fly the Orion capsule toward it to practice docking, preparing for future missions to the moon’s surface.
Tomorrow night they will fire Orion’s main engine to escape Earth’s gravity and head for the moon, 248,000 miles away. (AP)
Artemis II countdown has officially entered terminal count, the final phase before liftoff.
Ground launch sequencer has taken control, executing automated commands to prepare the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.
Orion spacecraft’s solar array wings (SAWs) have fully unfolded, completing a critical configuration step.
Flight controllers in Houston confirmed all four wings locked into place and started drawing power.
Each wing contains 15,000 solar cells, converting sunlight into electricity.
The arrays can rotate on two axes to follow the Sun, optimizing power generation during Earth orbit and outbound Moon journey.
Next steps include PRM (perigee raise maneuver) and ARB (apogee raise burn) to adjust Orion’s orbit for deep-space operations.
Main engine cutoff (MECO) of the SLS core stage is complete.
Core stage has successfully separated from the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) and Orion spacecraft.
This marks the end of the first major propulsion phase of Artemis II.
Transition to upper-stage operations has begun.
Next major milestone: deployment of Orion’s four solar array wings (SAWs), scheduled ~18 minutes after launch.
SAWs will provide continuous electrical power for life-support, avionics, communications, and onboard systems.
Deployment is critical for configuring Orion for Earth orbit operations and the outbound journey to the Moon.
Spacecraft adapter jettison fairings enclosing Orion’s service module and launch abort system have successfully separated.
Orion is now flying above the densest layers of Earth’s atmosphere.
Next major milestone: SLS core stage separation.
Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) ignition follows core stage separation.
The twin solid rocket boosters (SLS) have successfully separated from the Artemis II rocket.
Each booster is 177 feet tall and generated over 3.6 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
Boosters provide the majority of the rocket’s power during the first two minutes of flight.
Separation reduces mass, allowing the SLS core stage to continue propelling the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, toward orbit.
With boosters clear, the core stage becomes the primary source of thrust.
The 10-day Artemis II mission is NASA’s first crewed flight under the Artemis program, designed to test critical systems and hardware for future deep space exploration.
Key objectives include:
-Validating spacecraft systems for extended missions around the Moon
-Advancing lunar exploration for scientific discovery and economic benefits
-Preparing for the first crewed missions to Mars
The twin solid rocket boosters ignited first, providing over 75% of the thrust needed to lift the 5.75-million-pound rocket off the pad. Combined with the four RS-25 engines, the system generated 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
As the rocket ascended, the umbilicals—which supplied power, fuel, and data during prelaunch—disconnected and retracted into protective housings, allowing the rocket to operate fully autonomously.
NASA’s Artemis II SLS rocket with Orion spacecraft and four astronauts lifted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B at 6:35 p.m. EDT.
Crew members onboard are: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Artemis II mission is a 10-day crewed flight around the Moon, the first under NASA’s Artemis program.
Mission objectives: test spacecraft systems and hardware for future lunar exploration, scientific discovery, economic benefits, and preparation for crewed Mars missions.
Artemis II countdown has officially entered terminal count, the final phase before liftoff.
Ground launch sequencer has taken control, executing automated commands to prepare the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.
Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson conducted the critical “go/no-go” poll for Artemis II.
The poll determines whether the team is ready to enter the final 10 minutes of countdown (terminal count).
A unanimous “go” indicates the spacecraft and crew are fully prepared for launch.
Conditions remain favorable for launch, with the forecast now upgraded to a 90% go, supporting Artemis II’s historic mission to carry astronauts around the Moon and back.
Engineers examined a sensor on the launch abort system’s attitude control motor controller battery that registered a higher temperature than expected.
Preliminary analysis indicates an instrumentation issue that will not affect today’s launch.
NASA’s Artemis II closeout crew has completed its final tasks at Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
After hours of meticulous work assisting astronauts with suit-up, hatch closure, and critical spacecraft checks, the team departed the White Room, leaving the Orion spacecraft fully sealed and ready for flight.
With the closeout crew’s departure, responsibility for Artemis II now shifts to the launch control team. Every connection, seal, and system has been verified, ensuring the spacecraft is fully configured. This marks a major milestone in the countdown to liftoff.
With the flight termination system issue resolved and the launch abort system hatch secured, the Orion spacecraft now enters its final configuration for liftoff.
This milestone sets the stage for upcoming fueling operations and final countdown procedures, bringing Artemis II closer to its historic mission around the Moon.
Technicians completed closure of the Orion spacecraft’s launch abort system hatch, a key step in final prelaunch preparations.
The hatch provides an added protective barrier for the crew module and enables rapid crew escape in the event of an emergency.
NASA engineers have successfully resolved a critical hardware issue affecting communication with the flight termination system.
This system allows ground controllers to send a destruct signal to the rocket if it veers off course, ensuring public safety.
A confidence test was conducted to confirm the hardware is fully operational and ready to support today’s Artemis II launch.
The countdown for Artemis II is continuing to move forward, but a technical issue has emerged involving a critical safety system monitored by the Eastern Range.
Engineers have flagged a problem related to communication with the rocket’s flight termination system (FTS) — a key safeguard during launch.
The FTS enables ground teams to send a destruct command if the rocket veers off its intended trajectory, ensuring public safety.
Without full confidence in the functionality of the flight termination system, launch officials would be forced to declare a “no-go” for liftoff.
NASA technicians have begun installing the crew module hatch service panel on the Orion spacecraft, marking a key milestone in the Artemis II launch countdown.
The panel plays a crucial role in protecting critical connections and securing the hatch area for flight.
NASA engineers are carrying out key technical procedures inside the White Room at Launch Complex 39B as part of the Artemis II countdown.
The operations include counterbalance mechanism tests and hatch seal pressure decay checks—both vital for ensuring spacecraft safety ahead of liftoff.
Following boarding, astronauts conducted communication checks to ensure seamless connectivity with mission control.
Suit leak checks were also performed to verify pressure suit integrity, a crucial safeguard in case of cabin depressurization.
These procedures mark one of the final phases before hatch closure and launch readiness.
With all systems being verified, Artemis II moves closer to liftoff, setting the stage for a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth.
The closeout crew will soon begin sealing the crew module and launch abort system hatches.
This meticulous process can take up to four hours, as even minor obstructions—such as a strand of hair—could compromise the airtight seal required for safe flight.
The Artemis II closeout team is actively assisting astronauts as they:
-Enter the Orion spacecraft
-Don helmets and gloves
-Secure themselves in their seats
These steps ensure all systems and safety protocols are in place ahead of launch.
NASA’s Artemis II crew has begun boarding the Orion spacecraft at Launch Complex 39B, marking a critical milestone in the countdown to liftoff.
Once inside, the astronauts will initiate communication checks to confirm voice links with mission control and onboard systems.
The closeout crew is guiding astronauts through each step, verifying that:
-All suit connections are secure
-Communication links are operational
-Safety systems meet strict launch criteria
Their work is crucial before hatch closure and final clearance for liftoff.
With the crew now at the launch pad and final boarding steps underway, Artemis II moves into its final phase before liftoff.
The mission marks a major step in NASA’s efforts to advance human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and back to deep space.
NASA’s Artemis II crew is completing one of the last critical steps before boarding—donning helmets and gloves with assistance from the closeout team.
This marks the final phase of suit-up operations before entering the Orion spacecraft.
With helmet and glove checks complete, the astronauts move closer to boarding the Orion spacecraft.
This stage ensures no technical or safety issues remain before entering the vehicle.
Inside the White Room, astronauts will complete final preparations in a clean, controlled environment.
This ensures all systems are secure and operational before the crew enters the spacecraft.
The crew is set to take the elevator up the fixed service structure and proceed along the climate-controlled crew access arm to the White Room.
This area serves as the final staging point before boarding the Orion spacecraft, where:
-Closeout crews assist with hatch operations
-Final safety checks are conducted
-Systems are verified for launch readiness
The opening of the launch window is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT (3:54 am IST), just hours away, marking a critical milestone in the countdown to launch.
NASA’s Artemis II astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—have arrived at Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, topped with the Orion spacecraft, stands ready as the countdown continues toward liftoff.
After receiving farewells from family and friends, the crew has begun the 20-minute journey to Launch Pad 39B.
With all preparations aligning, Artemis II moves closer to liftoff and a historic step forward in human space exploration.
Before departure, the crew upheld a long-standing NASA ritual—playing a card game.
The tradition dictates that the commander must lose to “burn off” bad luck. This time, commander Reid Wiseman took on that role, symbolically clearing the mission for good fortune.
NASA’s Artemis II crew has begun the traditional walkout from the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Continuing a tradition dating back to Apollo 7, the astronauts made their way toward the elevator and out to begin the journey to the launch pad.
With rescue and closeout crews in position, Artemis II continues its steady progression toward launch.
The mission is set to mark a major milestone, sending astronauts around the Moon as part of NASA’s next phase of deep space exploration.
The closeout crew plays a critical role in preparing the spacecraft for launch.
Their responsibilities include:
-Closing Orion crew module and launch abort system hatches
-Securing all access points
-Verifying launch pad configurations
This ensures the spacecraft is fully sealed and ready before final clearance for liftoff.
During propellant loading and system checks, the closeout team ensures the integrity of the launch area is maintained, minimizing risks as fueling operations continue.
The pad rescue team is positioned for immediate response in case of an emergency.
Equipped with advanced gear, the team is trained to handle:
-Rapid crew extraction
-Fire suppression
-Hazard mitigation
Their presence ensures swift evacuation procedures and reinforces astronaut safety during high-risk operations.
NASA has deployed its pad rescue and closeout crews to Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, marking a key step in the Artemis II countdown.
These specialized teams are responsible for ensuring safety and operational readiness during the crucial fueling phase.
Technicians are assisting the astronauts into the Orion Crew Survival System suits, specially designed for safety, mobility, and comfort during critical phases of flight.
The bright orange suits are custom-fitted for each crew member, marking a shift from the standard sizing used during the space shuttle era.
NASA astronauts are suiting up inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building as part of final preparations for the Artemis II launch.
The crew includes:
-Reid Wiseman (Commander)
-Victor Glover (Pilot)
-Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)
-Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, CSA)
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