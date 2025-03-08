Daryn Wilmore, the 16-year-old daughter of astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore, expressed her frustration over her father’s extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024. Taking to TikTok on February 6, Daryn spoke candidly about her frustration with the situation, blaming "negligence" and "politics" for the delays.

“He’s missed out on a lot,” Daryn said, according to a New York Post report. “It’s less the fact that he’s up there sometimes; it’s more the fact of why. There’s a lot of politics, there’s a lot of things that I’m not at liberty to say... There’s been issues, there’s been negligence.”

She further explained the ongoing issues surrounding her father’s return from space, adding, “It’s just been issue after issue after issue.”

Musk and Wilmore agree on delay SpaceX founder Elon Musk has weighed in on the situation, stating last year that SpaceX was ready to launch a rocket to bring Barry Wilmore and fellow astronaut Sunita Williams home after a malfunction with their Boeing Starliner capsule. However, Musk claimed that the Biden administration delayed the rescue mission.

In a recent press conference from the ISS, Wilmore confirmed Musk’s account, saying, “What he says, is absolutely factual. I believe him.”

The space travel saga: A long journey home The NASA astronaut Wilmore family’s ordeal began on June 5, 2024, when Barry Wilmore and his fellow astronaut Sunita Williams launched for what was expected to be a one-week mission. However, issues with the propulsion system and propellant leaks forced them to stay in space for an extended period while further analysis was conducted. The astronauts were initially expected to return in January 2025, but further delays pushed their return to mid-March.

Family connection amidst the delay Despite the frustration, Daryn shared that her family stays connected with Barry Wilmore almost daily through video calls. While missing her father, Daryn expressed her excitement over his upcoming return.

"Recently we found out he will most likely be coming back in mid-March, which is so exciting, and I miss him so much,” Daryn said. “I can only wait to hug his neck and see my sister graduate high school and see the show I’m in right now.”

Also Read | Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore react to comments made by Trump, Musk

Hopeful for a reunion While the delays have been emotionally challenging for Daryn, she remains optimistic. She hopes that her father will return soon, but acknowledged that things could change at any moment. “Fingers crossed, things could always change and especially with this whole thing. We’ve had so many changes.”