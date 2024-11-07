NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ health declines, docs worried about ‘natural stresses of living at a very high altitude’

Sunita Williams' health is declining due to her extended stay in space, raising concerns among doctors. Dr. Gupta noted that recent images indicate she is suffering from the stresses of high altitude.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Doctors have been concerned about the declining health condition of Sunita Williams, as the NASA astronaut's stay in space continues to get prolonged. According to some doctors, Williams' recent photos have been indicative of how her health is not up to the mark.

"That image," Dr. Gupta told DailyMail.com, "suggests that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurised cabin, for extended periods.”

Dr. Gupta's concerns come amid the recent hospitalisation of NASA Crew 8 members. On November 5, four of the astronauts who had spent over 200 days on the International Space Station(ISS), were sent for medical evaluation after their return to Earth. The crew arrived in Florida on October 25 aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule. NASA reported that one astronaut initially needed medical attention, and shortly after, all crew members were taken to the hospital for further observation.

‘That image…’

One glance at Sunita Williams' recent image shows the NASA astronaut enjoying the making of a pepperoni pizza. However a closer look brings into focus Suni's sunken cheeks and face.

Dr. Gupta observed that the astronaut’s sunken cheeks suggested they had been eating less for some time. This is likely because their body was expending more energy adjusting to the zero-gravity environment and staying warm. In the harsh conditions of space, astronauts must exercise for about 2.5 hours daily to prevent the loss of muscle and bone mass.

While Sunita Williams may not be in immediate danger, Dr. Gupta seemed concerned about the NASA astronaut's current body weight . “Her cheeks appear a bit sunken - and usually it happens when you've had sort of total body weight loss," said Dr. Gupta.

Sunita Williams has been stuck in space since June 6, where she celebrated her birthday in September, and even cast her vote in the US Presidential Elections 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
