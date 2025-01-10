Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have reassured the public about their well-being as they continue an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During an in-flight Earth-to-Space call with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Astro Pam on January 9, both the astronauts shared their experiences with humor and optimism.

Sunita Williams said, “It’s just been a joy to be working up here. It doesn’t feel like we’re cast away. Eventually, we want to go home because we left our families a little while ago, but we have a lot to do while we’re up here.”

Nelson addressed public concerns about the crew’s prolonged mission, emphasizing their safety and readiness. “Reporters still keep asking me about how you’re stranded, that they’re concerned that you don’t have any clothes, that you don’t have any food. Would you put to rest for the final time, just how you all are doing?”

Wilmore addressed concerns with a lighthearted comment, said, "Clothes fit loosely up here. It’s not like on Earth where you sweat and it gets bad. I mean, they fit loosely. So, you can wear things honestly, for weeks at a time, and it doesn’t bother you at all,” he said, easing worries about their extended stay.

The crew, comprising Williams, Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Don Pettit, has been aboard the ISS since the summer, following technical issues with their original spacecraft, the Boeing Starliner. Although the Starliner safely returned to Earth, NASA opted to keep the astronauts in orbit as a precaution.

Initially planned as an eight-day mission, their stay has extended into months, with their return now scheduled for no earlier than late March via a SpaceX spacecraft.

Despite the delays, the astronauts remain focused on critical research and technology demonstrations supporting NASA’s Moon and Mars exploration plans, including the Artemis program.

The Expedition 72 team’s resilience and dedication to advancing scientific knowledge highlight their adaptability and commitment during this extended mission in microgravity.

