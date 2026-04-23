NASA engineer died in fiery Alabama car crash last year; death adds to mystery over US scientists’ disappearances

The death of a young NASA engineer in a fiery car crash has drawn renewed attention amid a string of mysterious deaths and disappearances involving US scientists and researchers.

Joshua LeBlanc, a 29-year-old aerospace technologies electrical engineer working on nuclear propulsion projects at NASA, died on July 22, 2025, after his Tesla crashed and burst into flames in Huntsville, Alabama, Fox News Digital reported citing the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as saying.

According to authorities, the vehicle struck a guardrail and several trees before catching fire. Both the car and LeBlanc’s body were burned beyond recognition, with identification confirmed days later through forensic analysis.

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Earlier that same day, LeBlanc had been reported missing by his family, according to KLFY, after he failed to show up for work—an unusual occurrence, they said. He had also left behind his phone and wallet, further deepening concerns.

Unusual movements before death Investigators used Tesla Sentry Mode data to trace LeBlanc’s movements, revealing that his vehicle had been parked at a Huntsville airport for about four hours on the morning of his death.

Family members said the trip was not part of his known plans, and that he had stopped communicating—another deviation from his routine behavior.

LeBlanc had worked at NASA for over five years and held key roles in advanced propulsion programmes, including instrumentation and control systems for nuclear propulsion and involvement in the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operation (DRACO) project.

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Pattern of deaths and disappearances LeBlanc’s case is among at least 11 reported deaths or disappearances since 2022 involving individuals linked to nuclear science, aerospace, and advanced research fields.

Several of these cases have occurred under unclear or suspicious circumstances.

Among them:

Michael David Hicks, a physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, died in July 2023; the cause was not disclosed.

Jason Thomas, a Novartis researcher, disappeared in December 2025 and was later found dead in a Massachusetts lake in March 2026.

Nuno Loureiro, an MIT nuclear physicist, was shot dead at his home in December 2025.

Anthony Chavez, a former Los Alamos employee, went missing in May 2025.

Melissa Casias, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, disappeared in June 2025.

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Frank Maiwald, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher, died in July 2024.

Monica Jacinto Reza, a JPL employee, disappeared while hiking in June 2025.

Carl Grillmair, a Caltech astrophysicist, was shot dead in February 2026.

Steven Garcia, a government contractor tied to nuclear facilities, went missing in August 2025.

Trump, White House acknowledge concern US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the seriousness of the cases, saying the administration is actively reviewing whether there could be any links.

“I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half,” Trump said, adding that the cases involve “very important people.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration is working with federal agencies, including the FBI, to examine the cases collectively.

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“No stone will be unturned in this effort… to identify any potential commonalities that may exist.”

She described the concerns surrounding the incidents as “legitimate.”

Probe underway The clustering of cases involving individuals connected to sensitive fields such as nuclear science, aerospace, and defence has prompted growing scrutiny and speculation.