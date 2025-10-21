NASA interim head Sean Duffy says US to open Moon contract as SpaceX falls behind Artemis schedule

Transportation Secretary and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy said on Monday (October 20) that SpaceX is falling behind schedule in the US plan to return astronauts to the Moon under the Artemis program.

Advertisement

Duff, speaking to CNBC, said the government would open the lunar contract to other companies to ensure the US maintains its lead in what he described as a “second space race” with China.

“We’re not going to wait for one company,” Duffy said. “We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese. Get back to the moon, set up a camp, a base.”

SpaceX facing delays Duffy said SpaceX, which holds the Artemis III lunar landing contract, has pushed back its project timelines, prompting concerns about delays. “They push their timelines out, and we’re in a race against China,” he said. “The president and I want to get to the moon in this president’s term, so I’m going to open up the contracts.”

Advertisement

While Duffy praised the company’s achievements, he made clear that progress has stalled. “By the way, I love SpaceX — it’s an amazing company,” he said. “The problem is they’re behind.”

Blue Origin could step in Duffy mentioned Blue Origin as a potential contender to take over key Artemis responsibilities, adding that the agency was evaluating options to keep its accelerated schedule. He revealed that NASA has moved up its next Artemis mission from April 2026 to February 2026, with a target of returning to the lunar surface by 2028.

“I think the April launch can happen in early February,” Duffy said. “We’re looking to get back to the moon in 2028 with two potential companies.”

Artemis and delays The Artemis program, launched during Donald Trump’s first term, aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon as a stepping stone for future missions to Mars. SpaceX won the 2021 contract to provide the lunar landing system for Artemis III, the first planned crewed moon landing in over 50 years.

Advertisement

However, in December 2024, NASA postponed several Artemis missions, pushing the next crewed orbit mission to April 2026 and delaying the lunar landing to 2027 due to safety reviews and technical challenges.

Musk-Trump tensions Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, was once a close ally of President Donald Trump, serving as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But relations have cooled in recent months amid disputes over Trump’s tax and spending bill, which Musk criticized.

In June, the White House withdrew Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA — a move widely seen as part of the administration’s effort to distance the space agency from Musk’s influence.

Duffy, already confirmed as Transportation Secretary, was appointed interim NASA chief instead.