NASA to build nuclear reactor on the moon to stop China’s space grab: Report

Interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy is set to announce plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030, as per a report. The plan also accelerates efforts to replace the aging International Space Station.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated6 Aug 2025, 02:34 AM IST
NASA is fast-tracking its lunar nuclear reactor program amid fears China and Russia could establish space dominance. (In pic: Interim NASA Administrator & Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a news conference on drone safety at the Department of Transportation Headquarters on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
NASA is fast-tracking its lunar nuclear reactor program amid fears China and Russia could establish space dominance. (In pic: Interim NASA Administrator & Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a news conference on drone safety at the Department of Transportation Headquarters on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Interim NASA Administrator and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will announce expedited plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon, marking his first major policy move at NASA, Politico reported, citing internal documents.

First reactor on the Moon by 2030

While NASA has long discussed the potential of nuclear energy on the lunar surface, Duffy’s plan sets a definitive timeline for a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor to be operational by 2030, according to documents obtained by Politico. Previously, NASA had funded work on a smaller 40-kilowatt system.

The directive, set to be released this week, orders the space agency to solicit proposals from the private sector and designate a project leader within 60 days. The push comes amid growing concerns about China and Russia’s collaborative lunar base project and their potential to establish dominance in space.

‘Keep-Out Zone’ concerns

The internal directive reportedly warns that the first country to deploy a reactor on the moon could establish a ‘keep-out zone’, limiting access for rivals like the US.

This geopolitical concern is driving the administration’s aggressive timeline. The news outlet notes that China plans to land astronauts on the Moon around 2030 — the same target date for the US reactor.

Space Station replacement also prioritized

In addition to the lunar reactor, Duffy’s directive reportedly calls for accelerating the replacement of the aging International Space Station (ISS). According to Politico, NASA aims to award contracts to at least two commercial space station developers within six months of issuing a formal request.

NASA’s goal is to have a commercial station in orbit by 2030, thereby avoiding a lapse that would leave China’s Tiangong as the only permanently crewed space station.

Also Read | ‘Secret’ disease-causing bacteria blast off to space with NASA-SpaceX Crew 11

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsNASA to build nuclear reactor on the moon to stop China’s space grab: Report
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.