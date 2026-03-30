NASA to send four astronauts for Artemis II moon mission; here's all you need to know about the crew

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may send four astronauts on a spacecraft as part of its first crewed mission to the Moon in over five decades, a journey expected to take them farther into deep space than any humans have traveled before.

USA Today reported that these astronauts will travel up to 6,000 miles beyond the Moon's surface; the crew of NASA's mission, known as Artemis II, will witness parts of the far side of the Moon that not even the Apollo astronauts viewed. The liftoff is targeted for Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

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Among the four astronauts of the Artemis II crew will be the first Black man, the first woman, and the first Canadian to ever fly on a moon mission.

Here's all you need to know about the four astronauts: 1. Commander Reid Wiseman: Reid Wiseman is a decorated veteran Navy pilot. A Baltimore native, the 50-year-old Wiseman has served on two deployments to the Middle East and has also trained as a test pilot before being selected as a NASA astronaut in 2019. He has been to space one time. In 2014, Wiseman spent nearly six months at the International Space Station (ISS), where he finished two spacewalks and helped the crew establish a station record by completing 82 hours of research in a week. He is a single father of two children, after he lost his wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman, in 2020 to cancer.

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2. Pilot Victor Glover: 49-year-old Victor Glover is a Navy aviator and test pilot, who was also the pilot for the Crew-1 mission to the ISS. The mission, which was launched in November 2020, the six-month mission, marked the first trip to the orbital outpost after the Dragon crew capsule was certified for spaceflight through a partnership between NASA and SpaceX. The Crew-1 mission was the first and only spaceflight for Glover, who was selected as a NASA astronaut back in 2013. Glover hails from Pomona, California, holds several master's degrees, and is married and has four daughters.

3. Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen: Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian, is the only Artemis II crew member who will be making his first trip to space. The 50-year-old has previously worked as a fighter pilot and was selected by the Canadian Space Agency for astronaut training in 2009. In 2017, Hansen became the only Canadian to lead a group of NASA astronaut recruits. A husband and father of three children, Hansen was raised on a farm in Ontario.

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4. Mission specialist Christina Koch: Christina Koch hails from Jacksonville, North Carolina, and already has a record-setting astronaut career. She was first selected in the same astronaut class as Glover but made history in 2019, when she conducted the first all-woman spacewalk at the ISS. On 28 October, 2019, she spent over seven hours in the suit and was exposed to the vacuum of space with astronaut Jessica Meir, who is at the outpost again as part of the Crew-12 mission.

Also Read | NASA targets April 1 launch for Artemis II crewed Moon mission

Koch has spent nearly all of 2019 in space, which was her first and only mission so far. At 328 days, she set a record for the longest spaceflight for any American woman. Apart from her, only three NASA astronauts have been on longer single missions than hers. 47-year-old Koch is also an avid amateur hobbyist, whose favorite activities include surfing, rock climbing, and plenty more.

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Artemis II mission According to reports, although the astronauts will not land directly on the Moon during their 10-day mission, it will play a significant role in preparing for future human landings, as early as 2028 under the space agency's Artemis program. The four-member crew will also be the first to travel in NASA's Orion spacecraft, launched into orbit aboard the Space Launch System rocket.

Key Takeaways The Artemis II mission marks NASA's first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years.

The crew includes a diverse team, showcasing significant milestones in space exploration.

The mission will prepare for future lunar landings and explore uncharted territories of the Moon.