NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission launch on THIS date: Is life lurking beneath Jupiter’s moon Europa’s ice?

NASA spacecraft to study Jupiter moon's underground ocean cleared for launch and aims to determine whether the ocean believed to exist beneath Europa’s icy surface could support life.

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 07:44 AM IST
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Is life lurking beneath Jupiter's moon Europa’s ice?
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Is life lurking beneath Jupiter’s moon Europa’s ice? (AP)

NASA has given the green light for next month's launch of the Europa Clipper mission, set to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa, following a review of the spacecraft's resilience to intense radiation, on September 10. This approval, announced on Monday, comes after concerns were raised earlier this year regarding the reliability of the spacecraft's transistors. Similar issues with electronics had surfaced in other missions, prompting NASA to expedite testing ahead of the tight October launch window, as per PTI.

Also Read | Top 5 NASA Hubble images of different nebulas, star clusters and more | See pics

The Europa Clipper mission, which costs $5 billion, aims to determine whether the ocean believed to exist beneath Europa’s icy surface could support life. With a launch scheduled for October 10 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, NASA has a three-week window to send the spacecraft on its journey. If missed, the mission would be delayed for over a year, waiting for the next ideal planetary alignment. The spacecraft must use gravitational assists from both Mars and Earth to reach Jupiter, as per PTI.

Also Read | Human colony on Mars: Elon Musk shares timeline, ‘The first crewed flight…’

Jordan Evans, the project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, confirmed that the mission had addressed the concerns about transistor degradation. The transistors, found throughout the spacecraft’s circuits, are expected to suffer wear and tear from Europa's intense radiation. However, Evans explained, "They should recover during the three weeks between each encounter," referring to the 49 planned flybys of the moon.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates September 10, 2024: Mamata Banerjee admits postponing Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal’s resignation: ‘How can I accept that before…’

Testing over the past four months involved teams from various labs working non-stop to ensure the spacecraft’s systems could handle the harsh environment. According to Evans, the team now has “high confidence we can complete the original mission for exploring Europa as planned. We are ready for Jupiter,” as quoted by PTI.

Europa Clipper, the largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for planetary exploration, is set to take six years to reach Jupiter. Once there, it will orbit the planet every three weeks and conduct close flybys of Europa, coming as near as 16 miles (25 kilometers) to its surface. Using advanced instruments like ice-penetrating radar, the spacecraft will map nearly the entire moon, hoping to uncover clues about the ocean hidden beneath its icy shell, the report added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNASA’s Europa Clipper Mission launch on THIS date: Is life lurking beneath Jupiter’s moon Europa’s ice?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue