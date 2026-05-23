NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's cause of death revealed: 41-year-old died after pneumonia progressed into sepsis

Kyle Busch, the NASCAR Cup Series champion who died on Thursday, passed away after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications, according to a statement released by his family.

Dakota Hunter, vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, said in a news release that the family received the medical evaluation on Saturday, news agency AP reported.

Advertisement

Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, died at 41, a day after passing out in a Chevrolet simulator.

Here's what to know about Kyle Busch's death On Wednesday, Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord when he became unresponsive and was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte. According to reports, Busch was thought to have had a sinus cold while racing at Watkins Glen on 10 May, when he radioed his team saying that he needed a “shot” from a doctor after the race.

During an emergency call made later that afternoon, an unidentified caller calmly told dispatchers that an individual was experiencing shortness of breath, felt extremely hot, believed he was about to pass out, and was coughing up a small amount of blood.

Advertisement

According to audio released by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said Busch was lying on the bathroom floor inside the complex but was still awake. The caller also provided directions for emergency responders and requested that they switch off their sirens upon arrival.

According to the TV broadcast, Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold that worsened due to the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course. However, he bounced back to win the Truck Series race at Dover last weekend, and then he finished 17th in the All-Star Race, making it his final race. Busch was expected to take part in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Will the Coca-Cola 600 be postponed or canceled? NASCAR officials confirmed that the 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway track will proceed as scheduled on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced that Austin Hill would replace Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Also Read | A new AI tool could help predict sepsis, save lives

What is sepsis? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sepsis is considered a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the body has an extreme, overactive response to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own tissues and organs.

Typically, the immune system releases chemicals to fight infections caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. However, in cases of sepsis, the body’s response becomes excessive and uncontrolled. This can lead to widespread inflammation, tiny blood clots, and leaking blood vessels throughout the body.

Kyle Busch's record Busch recorded 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series, the most by any driver in the sport’s history. He also won NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Advertisement

His 2015 title run was especially remarkable. After missing the first 11 Cup races of the season due to a crash at Daytona that left him with a broken right leg and left foot, Busch returned to win five races, secure a playoff spot, and ultimately capture the championship at Homestead.

(With AP inputs)