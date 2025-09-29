National Coffee Day 2025: Dunkin’, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme offer free coffee — Check discounts & special deals across US

Coffee lovers in the United States have reason to celebrate as Monday (September 29) marks National Coffee Day, with major coffee chains and local cafés offering freebies, discounts, and special promotions. From Dunkin’ to Starbucks to Krispy Kreme, fans of the caffeinated beverage can enjoy a variety of deals designed to perk up their Monday.

Dunkin’ offers free coffee with purchase Dunkin’ rewards members can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee via the Dunkin’ app when purchasing another menu item. The offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. For those who prefer delivery, DoorDash is offering $6 off Dunkin’ orders of $20 or more on Monday.

Krispy Kreme’s free coffee & Doughnut deal Fans of donuts can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee and a doughnut of choice at participating Krispy Kreme locations, no purchase necessary. Additionally, customers can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price, both in-store and via the Krispy Kreme app.

Starbucks rewards bonuses Starbucks is giving 100 bonus stars to members who purchase any hot or iced brewed coffee on Monday, which can later be redeemed for a free coffee, tea, bakery item, or packaged snack. Delivery discounts are also available through Grubhub+, with $7 off Starbucks delivery orders of $20 or more.

Early risers using Starbucks rewards stars at Smoothie King until 10:30 a.m. can get a free 20-ounce Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie. Rewards stars from Dunkin’ or other coffee retailers are also accepted.

Whataburger joins the celebration Whataburger customers can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on Monday through the Whataburger app or online. First-time app users also receive a free Whataburger along with the coffee.

A day for coffee lovers National Coffee Day promotions encourage customers to try new drinks, enjoy their favorites, and even discover local coffee shops. While many deals require app sign-ups or purchases, some offers, like those at Krispy Kreme and Whataburger, are completely free.

Coffee enthusiasts are advised to check local stores or app notifications for specific terms and participating locations.

