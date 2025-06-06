National Donut Day 2025: Offers, deals, and freebies if you have a sweet tooth

Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme and a lot many other outlets that have donuts as a sweet tooth donut offering in the menu, are gearing up for National Donut Day 2025 celebrations. National Donut Day 2025 is a great day to sharpen your dessert consumption skills, and if you are based in the US, you will receive some amazing offers in the form of deals and freebies.

Why is National Donut Day celebrated? National Donut Day happens every year on the first Friday of June. This year it falls on June 6. It's way more than just an excuse for a sugar rush! Here's the sweet backstory:

It started way back in 1938. The Salvation Army created it. Their goal was twofold. First, they wanted to honor some amazing women. These volunteers were called the "Donut Lassies".

During World War I (around 1917), these brave women traveled to France. They supported American soldiers fighting near the front lines. Conditions were incredibly tough. Supplies were super limited. But the Lassies wanted to lift spirits. They got clever! Using basic ingredients (flour, sugar, lard, baking powder) and soldier helmets as makeshift pans, they started frying donuts. Imagine that! These simple, fresh donuts became a huge hit. They provided more than calories.

So, National Donut Day primarily honors these women's courage and compassion. It also remembers their simple act of kindness under fire, and the Salvation Army also uses the day to raise funds for their ongoing charitable work.

Today, it's become a fun food holiday too, obviously! Many doughnut shops give away freebies. But the real heart of the day remains that tribute to the Donut Lassies and their WWI service.

What are the offers available for National Donut Day 2025? According to USA Today, there is a free donut deal at Dunkin' for National Donut Day 2025. You can get a free donut with any beverage purchase at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide in the US. However, there are certain terms and conditions applicable for availing the deal.

Then comes Krispy Kreme, offering one free donut to all customers with no purchase necessary on June 6. Moreover, if you want to have a mega donut treat, avail a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 when you buy any other dozen at the usual price here.

At Duck Donuts, you can get a free cinnamon sugar donut, with no purchase required at all on this occasion. However, the purchase needs to be made in-store only.